There with You: East End Community Foundation launches urgent appeal for donations to help ‘vulnerable’ communities

PUBLISHED: 15:00 26 March 2020

The East End Community Foundation is appealing for donations to help 'vulnerable' people trying to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: EECF

The East End Community Foundation is appealing for donations to help 'vulnerable' people trying to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: EECF

Archant

A grant-making charity is appealing for money to help “vulnerable” communities get through the coronavirus pandemic.

Tracey Walsh, chief executive of EECF, said: “It’s a dire situation but in true East End spirit small local projects are working hard to support the most needy.” Picture: EECFTracey Walsh, chief executive of EECF, said: “It’s a dire situation but in true East End spirit small local projects are working hard to support the most needy.” Picture: EECF

The East End Community Foundation covers Hackney with the City of London where there are 85 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Tower Hamlets with 71 and Newham which has 77, as of Thursday, March 26.

Tracey Walsh, chief executive of EECF, said: “Coronavirus is affecting us all, but for families, older people and those vulnerable members of our community who are already experiencing hardship, the impact is likely to be particularly severe.

“The East End is such an exciting and vibrant place but so many people living here struggle to make ends meet.

“It’s a dire situation but in true East End spirit small local projects are working hard to support the most needy. They are doing a fantastic job, and I am delighted to launch this new fund and co-ordinate efforts to keep them going.”

The foundation works across the City of London, Hackney, Tower Hamlets and Newham. Picture: EECFThe foundation works across the City of London, Hackney, Tower Hamlets and Newham. Picture: EECF

Those looking to donate can do so at eastendcf.org

The EECF has set up the new East End Emergency Fund to handle donations and has allocated some of its existing funds, so it is able to make grants straight away.

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile real estate firm, Canary Wharf Group, has made a donation of £50,000 to match fund all donations for groups in Tower Hamlets.

East End community groups including foodbanks, charities and elders groups who are supporting older, isolated or vulnerable locals are able to apply for grants to maintain this vital work during this difficult time.

Sir George Iacobescu CBE, chairman of Canary Wharf Group said: “We have worked for many years to support our local community in Tower Hamlets.

“Some of our residents are now facing not just the threat of this terrible virus but isolation too. At this crucial time we want to show our appreciation of the voluntary groups and all the frontline services working with the most vulnerable people.

“We are pleased to be able to make this commitment to match all funds raised for Tower Hamlets up to a total of £50,000, hopefully raising £100,000 for this emergency fund.”

For the latest coronavirus health advice from the NHS, go to 111.nhs.uk/covid-19

Our directory of community organisations and groups, helping people during the coronavirus outbreak can be found on our website. It will be regularly updated as more groups join.

And join our Facebook group East London Coronavirus Updates at facebook.com/groups/eastlondoncoronavirus/

