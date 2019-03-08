Recovering addicts walk from Mile End to Whitechapel to raise awareness of dependency

The walk is about celebrating the commitment of people beating substance dependence. Picture: Recovery Walk Group Archant

Dozens of recovering addicts have taken part in a walk around the East End to raise awareness of drug and alcohol addiction.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Recovery Walk from Mile End to Whitechapel brought people affected by addiction together to raise awareness of the problem and celebrate those who have overcome it.

You may also want to watch:

Councillors and Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs joined the group on the walk on Friday, September 13.

Junaid Khan, a mentor at the Providence Row charity, was among those who took part. His documentary The Beast Inside Me, which chronicled his own struggles with addiction, won first place at this year's Recovery Street Film Festival.

He said: "Showing that recovery is possible is so important and really helps to tackle the stigma associated with drug and alcohol addiction. It's fantastic that events like the Recovery Walk exist and give everyone the opportunity to come together to celebrate and learn from each other."

Mr Biggs said: "The Recovery Walk is all about celebrating the commitment and drive from individuals going through treatment of substance dependence. This documentary has managed to capture this perfectly. We are proud to provide a support system that will help residents beat their addiction safely and integrate those affected back into the community."