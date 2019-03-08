Search

Advertiser letters: Wapping security and right to buy

PUBLISHED: 08:30 14 April 2019

Zamir Crouch is concerned about the lack of security in Wapping. Photo: KEN MEARS

Zamir Crouch is concerned about the lack of security in Wapping. Photo: KEN MEARS

Letters, contributions and comments sent in to the Advertiser this week.

Security plans a concern

Unmesh Desai AM, London Assembly Member for City and East, writes:

I read with some concern that there are proposals to use a private security firm to tackle crime in Wapping (Advertiser).

In London, we police by consent. Police officers should be answerable to the public and to the politicians the public elect.

The idea of having a private company carrying out these activities on our streets is troubling because it dilutes those vital checks and balances.

However, I do understand the anger and frustration of local residents.

With government cuts to the Met’s budget having reached £850 million, we’re seeing the impact on police officer numbers, as Mayor John Biggs points out.

We can’t shy away from the fact that the best and safest way to tackle crime on our streets is to adequately fund the Met to undertake their duties to full capacity.

As your assembly member, I will be urging the government to think long and hard about the damage caused by their cuts, and to quickly change course away from austerity.

Housing

A Poplar resident, full address supplied, writes:

So the mayor is not happy with government policy to do with the right to buy.

He should realise why the buyers sell so quickly. Going on my own experience as a leaseholder I would say they try to get out before they get billed for another lot of overpriced bad workmanship currently known as major works.

The work we had done under Tower Hamlets Homes was dreadful. It did not matter how much you complain you are just fobbed off.

I also see that Tower Hamlets are bringing in (or have brought in) a scheme to protect their people against houses of multiple occupation.

Really?

Well talk about the pot calling the kettle black. They need to protect their leaseholders from their ALMO Tower Hamlets Homes. Every year the service charge goes up but the service does not improve.

• What do you think? You can send in your thoughts on this, or any other story in the paper, by sending an email to ela.editorial@archant.co.uk

