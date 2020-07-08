Search

Advanced search

10 top east London beer gardens

PUBLISHED: 15:56 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:56 08 July 2020

The best pubs with beer gardens and outdoor seating in east London. Image: Getty

The best pubs with beer gardens and outdoor seating in east London. Image: Getty

BristolDen

From family friendly pubs to tap rooms and gastropubs, here is our pick of east London beer gardens, now that pubs are reopening.

The Goose

143 South Street, Romford, RM1 1PL

Boasting a large pub garden, The Goose offers a great lunch and evening menu in a vibrant town setting. Safety social distancing measures are in place and a new app has been created so you can order without leaving your table.

Mother Kelly’s

251 Paradise Row, Bethnal Green, E2 9LE

Under Bethnal Green railway arches, this cavernous industrial taproom has plenty of seating in the courtyard out front. It has 23 taps, as well as bottled beers and ales. While it does prepare meat and cheese sharing boards, Food trucks often pull up outside.

The Orange Tree

Orange Tree Hill, Havering-atte-Bower, Romford, Essex, RM4 IPJ

With beautiful surroundings and a peaceful location, The Orange Tree has a warm atmosphere matched by its selection of locally sourced food and a new menu. The pub has a picturesque beer garden to enjoy the summer sun.

Prince of Wales

63 Green Lane, Ilford, IG1 1XJ

The Green Lane boozer will be serving a limited menu, which will be shown on the special boards inside the pub. There is a billiard room which overlooks the impressive outdoor beer garden. The weekly darts and quiz night will resume on Mondays and Tuesdays.

You may also want to watch:

The Traveller’s Friend

496 – 498 High Road, Woodford Green, IG8 0PN

A true community pub, known to friends as the ‘Spivs’. The pub started out as a beer shop owned by Edward Mansell and was first recorded in the 1841 census. There is a Churchill Room, named after Woodford’s most famous MP Sir Winston Churchill, as well as a beer garden.

The Narrow

44 Narrow St, Limehouse, E14 8DP

Gordon Ramsey’s boojee gastropub may not have a beer garden, but it does have Thames-side outside patio – it’s a great spot for a sunny afternoon beer and snack. Open for breakfast and also has a takeaway menu. Real ales, craft beer and an extensive wine list.

Deers Rest

Noak Hill Road, Romford, RM3 7LL

A family-friendly pub serving Sunday roasts, real ales and craft beers. The large front patio has been refurbished during lockdown and has a freshly built outside bar.

Big Chill

Dray Walk, London E1 6QL England

Right in the thick of Brick Lane bustle, Big Chill is housed in the old Truman Brewery and has a heated terrace. DJs Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Burgers, including an extensive selection of vegan options, by Chuck Burgers.

Signature Brew Brewery Bar

Signature Brew Unit 15 Uplands Business Park, Blackhorse Lane, E17 5QJ

Operating out of the brewery grounds on an industrial estate, the brewery bar offers all to the signature brews range and puts on live music. While bar snacks are available, food trucks park up on the weekend. Child and dog friendly.



Truman’s Social Club

1 Priestley Way, Walthamstow E17 6AL

A new, socially distanced beer garden in Walthamstow. It has been designed to be Covid-19 secure, and is the first stage of something bigger that will include indoor seating, and a brewery, and potentially live music and film screenings. Food is provided by a rotation of local food vendors.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Two arrested on picket line outside Tower Hamlets transport depot on 2nd day of council strike

Unison's online rally for Tower Hamlets council strike action

Breaking News: Building site crane collapses onto house in Bow

The scene in Bow, east London, where a 20-metre crane has collapsed on to a house. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Appeal after man left critically ill following collision in Bow

Detectives are investigating after the cyclist rode off. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Striking key workers picket Tower Hamlets Council to stop new work contracts being imposed

NHS staff like Martin Durrant join council workers picketing Mile End Hospital protesting at Tower Hamlets imposing new work contracts on its staff

£5m car smugglers jailed as police seize stolen Mercs and BMWs being shipped to Cyprus

Stolen £40k Mercedes about to be smugglerd to Cyprus... nabbed by police instead. Picture: City of London Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two arrested on picket line outside Tower Hamlets transport depot on 2nd day of council strike

Unison's online rally for Tower Hamlets council strike action

Breaking News: Building site crane collapses onto house in Bow

The scene in Bow, east London, where a 20-metre crane has collapsed on to a house. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Appeal after man left critically ill following collision in Bow

Detectives are investigating after the cyclist rode off. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Striking key workers picket Tower Hamlets Council to stop new work contracts being imposed

NHS staff like Martin Durrant join council workers picketing Mile End Hospital protesting at Tower Hamlets imposing new work contracts on its staff

£5m car smugglers jailed as police seize stolen Mercs and BMWs being shipped to Cyprus

Stolen £40k Mercedes about to be smugglerd to Cyprus... nabbed by police instead. Picture: City of London Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Match preview: West Ham United v Burnley

West Ham United manager David Moyes speaks to his players during a drinks break

Leyton Orient defender Ekpiteta departs for Blackpool

Marvin Ekpiteta and Theo Robinson battle it out (pic Simon O'Connor)

West Ham United not expected to rotate squad for Burnley clash

West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell (left) and Newcastle United's Joelinton (behind) battle for the ball

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announces raft of new measures to boost ailing economy

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak answering a question in the House of Commons, London. (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire)

10 top east London beer gardens

The best pubs with beer gardens and outdoor seating in east London. Image: Getty