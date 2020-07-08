10 top east London beer gardens

The best pubs with beer gardens and outdoor seating in east London. Image: Getty BristolDen

From family friendly pubs to tap rooms and gastropubs, here is our pick of east London beer gardens, now that pubs are reopening.

The Goose

143 South Street, Romford, RM1 1PL

Boasting a large pub garden, The Goose offers a great lunch and evening menu in a vibrant town setting. Safety social distancing measures are in place and a new app has been created so you can order without leaving your table.

Mother Kelly’s

251 Paradise Row, Bethnal Green, E2 9LE

Under Bethnal Green railway arches, this cavernous industrial taproom has plenty of seating in the courtyard out front. It has 23 taps, as well as bottled beers and ales. While it does prepare meat and cheese sharing boards, Food trucks often pull up outside.

The Orange Tree

Orange Tree Hill, Havering-atte-Bower, Romford, Essex, RM4 IPJ

With beautiful surroundings and a peaceful location, The Orange Tree has a warm atmosphere matched by its selection of locally sourced food and a new menu. The pub has a picturesque beer garden to enjoy the summer sun.

Prince of Wales

63 Green Lane, Ilford, IG1 1XJ

The Green Lane boozer will be serving a limited menu, which will be shown on the special boards inside the pub. There is a billiard room which overlooks the impressive outdoor beer garden. The weekly darts and quiz night will resume on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The Traveller’s Friend

496 – 498 High Road, Woodford Green, IG8 0PN

A true community pub, known to friends as the ‘Spivs’. The pub started out as a beer shop owned by Edward Mansell and was first recorded in the 1841 census. There is a Churchill Room, named after Woodford’s most famous MP Sir Winston Churchill, as well as a beer garden.

The Narrow

44 Narrow St, Limehouse, E14 8DP

Gordon Ramsey’s boojee gastropub may not have a beer garden, but it does have Thames-side outside patio – it’s a great spot for a sunny afternoon beer and snack. Open for breakfast and also has a takeaway menu. Real ales, craft beer and an extensive wine list.

Deers Rest

Noak Hill Road, Romford, RM3 7LL

A family-friendly pub serving Sunday roasts, real ales and craft beers. The large front patio has been refurbished during lockdown and has a freshly built outside bar.

Big Chill

Dray Walk, London E1 6QL England

Right in the thick of Brick Lane bustle, Big Chill is housed in the old Truman Brewery and has a heated terrace. DJs Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Burgers, including an extensive selection of vegan options, by Chuck Burgers.

Signature Brew Brewery Bar

Signature Brew Unit 15 Uplands Business Park, Blackhorse Lane, E17 5QJ

Operating out of the brewery grounds on an industrial estate, the brewery bar offers all to the signature brews range and puts on live music. While bar snacks are available, food trucks park up on the weekend. Child and dog friendly.



Truman’s Social Club

1 Priestley Way, Walthamstow E17 6AL

A new, socially distanced beer garden in Walthamstow. It has been designed to be Covid-19 secure, and is the first stage of something bigger that will include indoor seating, and a brewery, and potentially live music and film screenings. Food is provided by a rotation of local food vendors.