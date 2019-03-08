Search

Little Dribblers put mums through their paces at Hackney Wick’s own International Women’s Day soccer

PUBLISHED: 14:24 12 March 2019

Little Dribblers take on their mums in International Women's Day match at Mabeley Green. Picture: Stephanie Pitticas

Stephanie Pitticas

Mums and dads had a tough time keeping pace with their toddlers when East London Little Ladies football took to the field.

The grassroots club with its Little Dribblers squad kept up the pressure at Saturday’s International Women’s Day event staged at Mabeley Green, near Hackney Wick.

The little ones and their mothers took part in matches as well as games.

“So many mothers were getting involved and playing alongside their little daughters,” club coach Stephanie Pitticas said. “It was a fantastic sense of community spirit with people from all corners of east London taking part, some giving football a try for the first time.

“We asked which women inspired them. These ranged from scientists and artists to footballers of course.”

The Little Ladies club has 120 members playing at all levels for the club based at London Fields. The Little Dribblers is the youngest age group which starts at just two years old, who then go on to the U14 team.

