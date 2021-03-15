Easter eggs rolled out on Isle of Dogs with a smile for pensioners
- Credit: Island Network
Lockdown has brought Easter a little early to the Isle of Dogs because so many pensioners have been in isolation.
Volunteers from the Island Network have started handing out 400 Easter eggs following a donation from Canary Wharf Group.
They have sent them to St John’s Tenants & Residents Association, Strafford Street Friendship Club and St Edmund’s community.
“This is the best time to give something back to our seniors," Island Network chair Maium Talukdar said. “They have done so much for us and the community.”
His teams are busy this week distributing more Easter eggs to Millwall’s Samuda and Barkantine estates, the John Tucker Club and to Friends of Island History Trust.
You may also want to watch:
The early Easter treat follows a “mega food distribution” the volunteers carried out at the beginning of the month to reach those in isolation and to primary schools.
Island Network is appealing for anyone who has a neighbour who would benefit to call 07983 798791 or email Islandnetwork1@gmail.com
