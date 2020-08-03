Now even Canary Wharf gives a 50pc tip for government’s ‘eating out’ campaign

Dining out in the sun... Canary Wharf joins the 'half price' rush. Picture: Ming Tang-Evans ©Ming Tang-Evans

More than a dozen restaurants and snack bars in Canary Wharf have joined the government’s half-price ‘eat out to help out’ campaign on its first day.

A diverse range of eateries in the business and shopping district has covered every meal and snack from today, the first day of the promotion.

The offers are running Monday to Wednesday each week for the rest of August, covering 50 per cent of the bill at restaurants taking part up to the value of £10 a head with no limit to how many visits diners can make throughout the month.

But wines, beers and spirits are excluded from the discount, diners are warned.

More places to eat or snack are being added in the coming weeks.

Places already signed up include Crosstown, No.35 Mackenzie Walk, Crussh, Five Guys, Franco Manca, Gaucho, Island Poké, Notes coffee roasters, the Breakfast Club, Scarpetta, Shake Shack, The Parlour, Ippudo and Sticks’n’Sushi.