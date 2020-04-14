House fire in Bromley-by-Bow under investigation

The cause of a fire at a mid-terraced house in Edgar Road, Bromley-by-Bow is being investigated. Picture: Google Archant

London Fire Brigade and Met Police are investigating the cause of a blaze at a house in Bromley-by-Bow.

Four people left the building and two men were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation after the first broke out in Edgar Road on Saturday, April 11.

Part of the ground floor of a mid-terraced house was damaged by the fire.

The brigade were called at 5.46pm and 10 firefighters from Poplar and Stratford stations were on the scene.

The fire was under control by 6.19pm.