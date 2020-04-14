Search

House fire in Bromley-by-Bow under investigation

PUBLISHED: 11:28 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:28 14 April 2020

The cause of a fire at a mid-terraced house in Edgar Road, Bromley-by-Bow is being investigated. Picture: Google

The cause of a fire at a mid-terraced house in Edgar Road, Bromley-by-Bow is being investigated. Picture: Google

Archant

London Fire Brigade and Met Police are investigating the cause of a blaze at a house in Bromley-by-Bow.

Four people left the building and two men were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation after the first broke out in Edgar Road on Saturday, April 11.

You may also want to watch:

Part of the ground floor of a mid-terraced house was damaged by the fire.

The brigade were called at 5.46pm and 10 firefighters from Poplar and Stratford stations were on the scene.

The fire was under control by 6.19pm.

