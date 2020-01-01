Search

Last chance to apply for 2020 primary school places

PUBLISHED: 15:00 13 January 2020

Parents are urged to apply for 2020 primary school places by the January 15 deadline. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Images

Parents are urged to apply for 2020 primary school places by the January 15 deadline. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

If your child is due to start primary school in September this year, you have until Wednesday to apply for a place.

While you won't find out the results until mid-April, it is vitally important to apply by the January 15 deadline.

Late applications could mean you are less likely to secure a place at your preferred school.

Children born between September 1, 2015 and August 31, 2016 are due to start primary school in September.

You must apply for a place, even if your child: already goes to the nursery at your preferred school; has an older sibling at the school; or lives in the school's catchment area.

You should use all six preferences when they apply.

Visit the school admissions page on the Tower Hamlets Council website for more information and to apply for your child's place online.

