Central Foundation in Bow is officially now one of the country’s top schools

Central Foundation School in the Bow Road... listed among top 10pc in the country. Picture: Google Google

A prestigious national teachers and schools’ organisation has recognised Central Foundation in Bow as one of the country’s top places of learning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Six 'Educational Outcome' awards go to Central Foundation School for Girls. Picture: CFSG Six 'Educational Outcome' awards go to Central Foundation School for Girls. Picture: CFSG

The girls’ secondary has been given six awards by the Schools, Students and Teachers network for last year’s “outstanding” key stage 4 and 5 results.

“These awards bring cheer to our pupils and staff during these unprecedented times,” Central Foundation’s headteacher Esther Holland said. “We have been recognised among the top secondary schools through the hard work of students, teachers, staff and parents.”

The Educational Outcome awards, based on 2019 data from the Department for Education and Ofsted, puts the school among the “best performing non-selective” secondaries for being in the top 10 per cent nationally for attainment in applied general subjects, being in the government’s top band for progress and for general achievement and high performance.