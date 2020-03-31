Search

Advanced search

Central Foundation in Bow is officially now one of the country’s top schools

PUBLISHED: 12:00 01 April 2020

Central Foundation School in the Bow Road... listed among top 10pc in the country. Picture: Google

Central Foundation School in the Bow Road... listed among top 10pc in the country. Picture: Google

Google

A prestigious national teachers and schools’ organisation has recognised Central Foundation in Bow as one of the country’s top places of learning.

Six 'Educational Outcome' awards go to Central Foundation School for Girls. Picture: CFSGSix 'Educational Outcome' awards go to Central Foundation School for Girls. Picture: CFSG

The girls’ secondary has been given six awards by the Schools, Students and Teachers network for last year’s “outstanding” key stage 4 and 5 results.

“These awards bring cheer to our pupils and staff during these unprecedented times,” Central Foundation’s headteacher Esther Holland said. “We have been recognised among the top secondary schools through the hard work of students, teachers, staff and parents.”

The Educational Outcome awards, based on 2019 data from the Department for Education and Ofsted, puts the school among the “best performing non-selective” secondaries for being in the top 10 per cent nationally for attainment in applied general subjects, being in the government’s top band for progress and for general achievement and high performance.

Most Read

Appeal after boy, 16, stabbed inside a bakery in Poplar

The police are appealing for help identifying this man following the stabbing of a boy in a Poplar bakery. Picture: MPS

Victoria Park closure provokes huge criticism from Tower Hamlets residents

Victoria Park in Tower Hamlets is now closed due to coronavirus. Picture: Ken Mears

Drug dealers and canister sniffers flouting Coronavirus lockdown say troubled Stepney families

Nitrousoxide cannisters litter the streets of Stepney where youths get their kicks. Picture: Mike Brooke

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Ventilators are stored and ready to be used by coronavirus patients at the ExCel centre, which is being made into a temporary hospital - the NHS Nightingale hospital. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Traders’ fears after Billingsgate Fish market customers fail to follow social distancing rules

People failing to adhere to the two metres apart rule at Billingsgate Market. Picture: Steve Monaghan/PA Wire

Most Read

Appeal after boy, 16, stabbed inside a bakery in Poplar

The police are appealing for help identifying this man following the stabbing of a boy in a Poplar bakery. Picture: MPS

Victoria Park closure provokes huge criticism from Tower Hamlets residents

Victoria Park in Tower Hamlets is now closed due to coronavirus. Picture: Ken Mears

Drug dealers and canister sniffers flouting Coronavirus lockdown say troubled Stepney families

Nitrousoxide cannisters litter the streets of Stepney where youths get their kicks. Picture: Mike Brooke

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Ventilators are stored and ready to be used by coronavirus patients at the ExCel centre, which is being made into a temporary hospital - the NHS Nightingale hospital. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Traders’ fears after Billingsgate Fish market customers fail to follow social distancing rules

People failing to adhere to the two metres apart rule at Billingsgate Market. Picture: Steve Monaghan/PA Wire

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Ventilators are stored and ready to be used by coronavirus patients at the ExCel centre, which is being made into a temporary hospital - the NHS Nightingale hospital. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

West Ham in Europe 1975-76: So close to glory

Trevor Brooking celebrates after the Frankfurtt wu

ECB reveal emergency £61million funding for counties and clubs

A view of the Old Father Time weathervane at Lord's

Wednesday lunchtime pub quiz

Test your general knowledge in our pub quiz. Picture: PA

Central Foundation in Bow is officially now one of the country’s top schools

Central Foundation School in the Bow Road... listed among top 10pc in the country. Picture: Google
Drive 24