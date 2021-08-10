News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Education

A Level results 2021: Bishop Challoner twins to study at Cambridge and Durham universities

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 3:06 PM August 10, 2021   
Twins Shahla and Shakila Khandcar and their mum get results from Head of Sixth Form... both off to study languages

Shahla (far left) and Shakila Khandcar and their mum discuss the twins' results with head of sixth form Helen Livermore - Credit: Bishop Challoner School

Pupils at Stepney’s Bishop Challoner Catholic Federation of Schools celebrated their A Level results.

Shahla Khandcar will now go on to start her degree in Anglo Saxon, Norse and Celtic studies at Cambridge after the summer — while her twin sister Shakila is to study modern languages at Durham. 

Yuan Xuan He... off to university

Yuan Xuan He... off to university - Credit: Bishop Challoner School

Another pupil off to Cambridge is Yuan Xuan He to start a degree in medicine. 

“We couldn’t be prouder of our year 13s,” the girls’ head of sixth form Helen Livermore said.

“They’re going on to some of the world’s top universities and excellent apprenticeships, despite an uncertain, unprecedented and incredibly challenging two years at sixth form.” 

You may also want to watch:

Boys’ head of sixth form Andrew Warburton also gave special praise to his pupils: “This is a real testament to their character and dedication and to the standards we set for them.”  

Most Read

  1. 1 Heart care waiting list could double in north-east London, says charity
  2. 2 Jailed: A12 subway sex predator who attacked lone women
  3. 3 Leyton Orient are a 'big club' insists new captain Darren Pratley
  1. 4 Comedy night for Leyton Orient's Justin Edinburgh at the Backyard
  2. 5 Tower Bridge jammed open by technical fault
  3. 6 Plans to turn former Broadwood piano works into Hackney Wick 'student city'
  4. 7 View from the house - 'The gruelling eight day trial was very traumatic'
  5. 8 Call to halt merger involving Isle of Dogs social landlord
  6. 9 Team GB's Tokyo 2020 triathlon gold medallists to race at Canary Wharf
  7. 10 Man stabbed outside West India Quay DLR station
London A Level results
Tower Hamlets News
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Orient manager delighted with Pratley addition

Leyton Orient

Transfer round-up: Leyton Orient bring in eight as departures find new...

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
Ousseynou Cisse of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group...

Leyton Orient

Midfielder Ouss Cisse confirms Leyton Orient departure

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
Met's Borough Commander Marcus Barnett

Metropolitan Police

Police chief to be quizzed at East London Mosque

Mike Brooke

person
Safia Jama arrives to pick up supplies for her Somali community kitchen

Charity News

Somali kitchen in Bethnal Green gets halal help from Amazon staff

Mike Brooke

person