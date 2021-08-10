A Level results 2021: Bishop Challoner twins to study at Cambridge and Durham universities

Published: 3:06 PM August 10, 2021

Shahla (far left) and Shakila Khandcar and their mum discuss the twins' results with head of sixth form Helen Livermore - Credit: Bishop Challoner School

Pupils at Stepney’s Bishop Challoner Catholic Federation of Schools celebrated their A Level results.

Shahla Khandcar will now go on to start her degree in Anglo Saxon, Norse and Celtic studies at Cambridge after the summer — while her twin sister Shakila is to study modern languages at Durham.

Yuan Xuan He... off to university - Credit: Bishop Challoner School

Another pupil off to Cambridge is Yuan Xuan He to start a degree in medicine.

“We couldn’t be prouder of our year 13s,” the girls’ head of sixth form Helen Livermore said.

“They’re going on to some of the world’s top universities and excellent apprenticeships, despite an uncertain, unprecedented and incredibly challenging two years at sixth form.”

Boys’ head of sixth form Andrew Warburton also gave special praise to his pupils: “This is a real testament to their character and dedication and to the standards we set for them.”