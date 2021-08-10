A Level results 2021: Bishop Challoner twins to study at Cambridge and Durham universities
- Credit: Bishop Challoner School
Pupils at Stepney’s Bishop Challoner Catholic Federation of Schools celebrated their A Level results.
Shahla Khandcar will now go on to start her degree in Anglo Saxon, Norse and Celtic studies at Cambridge after the summer — while her twin sister Shakila is to study modern languages at Durham.
Another pupil off to Cambridge is Yuan Xuan He to start a degree in medicine.
“We couldn’t be prouder of our year 13s,” the girls’ head of sixth form Helen Livermore said.
“They’re going on to some of the world’s top universities and excellent apprenticeships, despite an uncertain, unprecedented and incredibly challenging two years at sixth form.”
You may also want to watch:
Boys’ head of sixth form Andrew Warburton also gave special praise to his pupils: “This is a real testament to their character and dedication and to the standards we set for them.”
Most Read
- 1 Heart care waiting list could double in north-east London, says charity
- 2 Jailed: A12 subway sex predator who attacked lone women
- 3 Leyton Orient are a 'big club' insists new captain Darren Pratley
- 4 Comedy night for Leyton Orient's Justin Edinburgh at the Backyard
- 5 Tower Bridge jammed open by technical fault
- 6 Plans to turn former Broadwood piano works into Hackney Wick 'student city'
- 7 View from the house - 'The gruelling eight day trial was very traumatic'
- 8 Call to halt merger involving Isle of Dogs social landlord
- 9 Team GB's Tokyo 2020 triathlon gold medallists to race at Canary Wharf
- 10 Man stabbed outside West India Quay DLR station