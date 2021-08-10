News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
A Level results 2021: East London Science year-13s 'ready to meet the world'

Mike Brooke

Published: 5:49 PM August 10, 2021   
'High-fiving' it getting A* A-Levels

'High-fiving' it getting A* A-Levels - Credit: East London Science

The second cohort of Year-13s have managed “brilliant A Level results” at East London Science School which only opened eight years ago. 

They’re now “ready to make an impact on the world,” their headteacher believes. 

Interim principal Mark Taylor... 'they had to stand on their own feet to get to this' 

Interim principal Mark Taylor... 'they had to stand on their own feet to get to this' - Credit: East London Science

The Year-13s follow last year’s cohort that graduated in 2020 who were the original Year-7s when the school first opened at Bromley-by-Bow in 2012. 

“This is an incredibly important moment for our students,” interim principal Mark Taylor said. “Many have had to stand on their own feet intellectually to get to this point.

"They are ready for university and to make a real impact on the world.” 

Hugging time with A-Level results... enough to take your breath away

Hugging time with A-Level results... enough to take your breath away - Credit: East London Science

East London Science notched up 38 per cent A* or A grades, while 80pc passes were A*-to-C. 

Outstanding results in the sciences included maths, further maths, economics, physics, computer science and biology. 

Mohamed Abdulle got an A* and three As, Alim Ahmed two A*s, Muhamed Cham A* and two As, Sharusan two A*s and an A and Umair Khan A* and two As. 

Jubilation and almost disbelief at their A-Level results

Jubilation and almost disbelief at their A-Level results - Credit: East London Science

There were also outstanding results in the humanities in subjects such as English literature, history and Latin. Kc Roberts-Clarke got two A*s and an A. 

