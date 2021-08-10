A Level results 2021: Bow students head for universities all over UK
- Credit: Bow Secondary
One in three pupils got all A* to A grades at Bow School, which has its best-ever A Level and Btec results “in the face of unprecedented challenges”.
They learned much by remote online from home during lockdown.
“They will be found in top universities around the UK,” headteacher Danny Lye said today. “We’ve seen some inspiring stories, going on to places like King’s College London, Manchester and Edinburgh.”
Several move onto King’s College, ranked one of the top 10 in the world.
Among them is Jame Huynh, who got four A*s. He put it down to smaller classes.
You may also want to watch:
“You get more focus as an individual than when you’re younger,” Jame said. “Teachers are always available to help when you need it.”
Joining Jame at King’s College is Ishmam Ahmed, who got two A*s and an A.
Most Read
- 1 Heart care waiting list could double in north-east London, says charity
- 2 Jailed: A12 subway sex predator who attacked lone women
- 3 Comedy night for Leyton Orient's Justin Edinburgh at the Backyard
- 4 Tower Bridge jammed open by technical fault
- 5 Leyton Orient are a 'big club' insists new captain Darren Pratley
- 6 Plans to turn former Broadwood piano works into Hackney Wick 'student city'
- 7 A Level results 2021: Bishop Challoner twins to study at Cambridge and Durham universities
- 8 A Level results 2021: George Green's School head praises students' resilience in face of 'incredible challenges'
- 9 Call to halt merger involving Isle of Dogs social landlord
- 10 Leyton Orient eyeing promotion back to League One this season
He said: “Teachers regularly checked to make sure we were coping.”
Aysu Akil is off to study business management at Greenwich University with three D*s in BTec, equivalent to three A*s at A-Level.
She recalled: “Teachers were always accessible despite not being in the classroom, so our education didn’t suffer while learning remotely.”
Former Head Boy Elmer Djassi, who joined Bow from Manorfield Primary, got an A* and two As and now takes a gap year before pursuing a medical career.
He said: “The pastoral care at Bow is superb where teachers know what students need to be successful.”
This year’s ratings adds to Bow Secondary’s 2020 success when students went off to Cambridge for the first time.