Published: 5:00 PM January 25, 2021

Children have been recruited from the Aldgate School to join the famous Young Voices choir as backing for pop icon Billy Ocean's new single, out on January 27.

The Bill Withers’ classic Lovely Day has been specially recorded for the Place2Be charity, with all profits going to Children’s Mental Health Week from February 1.

“The past year has been challenging with home schooling,” the charity’s chief Catherine Roche said. “Supporting children’s mental health is more important than ever.”

The Young Voices choir took on 14 pupils from The Aldgate for the recording before lockdown as part of an educational programme using music to develop skills in communication, collaboration and creativity.

The Aldgate, formerly Sir John Cass Foundation, is a hotspot for music with a thriving school orchestra and choir.

The Place2Be charity, which has teams based in schools like The Aldgate, estimates around eight out of 10 youngsters it helps have been badly affected by the pandemic.