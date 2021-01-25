News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Education

Lovely Day for Aldgate School picked to sing on Billy Ocean's new single

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 5:00 PM January 25, 2021   
The Aldgate 14... recruited as backing for Billy Ocean's new single

The Aldgate 14... recruited as backing for Billy Ocean's new single - Credit: Aldgate School

Children have been recruited from the Aldgate School to join the famous Young Voices choir as backing for pop icon Billy Ocean's new single, out on January 27. 

The Bill Withers’ classic Lovely Day has been specially recorded for the Place2Be charity, with all profits going to Children’s Mental Health Week from February 1.  

The Aldgate School in Duke's Place

The Aldgate School, formerly Sir John Cass Foundation, in Duke's Place - Credit: Google

“The past year has been challenging with home schooling,” the charity’s chief Catherine Roche said. “Supporting children’s mental health is more important than ever.”  

The Young Voices choir took on 14 pupils from The Aldgate for the recording before lockdown as part of an educational programme using music to develop skills in communication, collaboration and creativity.   

The Aldgate School is hot for its music... orchestral and choral

The Aldgate School is a hotspot for its music, orchestral as well as and choral - Credit: Aldgate School

The Aldgate, formerly Sir John Cass Foundation, is a hotspot for music with a thriving school orchestra and choir.  

You may also want to watch:

The Place2Be charity, which has teams based in schools like The Aldgate, estimates around eight out of 10 youngsters it helps have been badly affected by the pandemic. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Murder arrest after woman stabbed to death in Whitechapel this morning
  2. 2 Fury as family homes vanish when Isle of Dogs landlord converts to bedsits
  3. 3 Man sentenced after teenage boy groomed on Snapchat to sell heroin
  1. 4 Two men arrested after police officers assaulted in Limehouse rave
  2. 5 Police hunt after stabbing in Cable Street: One man hurt
  3. 6 Airbnb house party violence leaves police officer with broken finger
  4. 7 Leyton Orient announce partnership with Hartford Athletic
  5. 8 'Racist consultation' protest rejected on Tower Hamlets street closures as Labour sticks to its manifesto
  6. 9 Leyton Orient boss is expecting more transfer movement in the window
  7. 10 Council fined for Alexia Walenkaki's playground death in Mile End and says sorry to family
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Queen lends her name to Royal London’s emergency Covid wards

Mike Brooke

person

Ethnic communities not taking up Covid jabs, Tower Hamlets Mayor warns

Mike Brooke

person

Housing

Death of woman, 75, in Mile End fire could have been avoided

Jon King

Author Picture Icon

Tribute to 7th Barts Health Trust worker to die of Covid-19

Rachael Burford, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus