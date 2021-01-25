Lovely Day for Aldgate School picked to sing on Billy Ocean's new single
- Credit: Aldgate School
Children have been recruited from the Aldgate School to join the famous Young Voices choir as backing for pop icon Billy Ocean's new single, out on January 27.
The Bill Withers’ classic Lovely Day has been specially recorded for the Place2Be charity, with all profits going to Children’s Mental Health Week from February 1.
“The past year has been challenging with home schooling,” the charity’s chief Catherine Roche said. “Supporting children’s mental health is more important than ever.”
The Young Voices choir took on 14 pupils from The Aldgate for the recording before lockdown as part of an educational programme using music to develop skills in communication, collaboration and creativity.
The Aldgate, formerly Sir John Cass Foundation, is a hotspot for music with a thriving school orchestra and choir.
You may also want to watch:
The Place2Be charity, which has teams based in schools like The Aldgate, estimates around eight out of 10 youngsters it helps have been badly affected by the pandemic.
Most Read
- 1 Murder arrest after woman stabbed to death in Whitechapel this morning
- 2 Fury as family homes vanish when Isle of Dogs landlord converts to bedsits
- 3 Man sentenced after teenage boy groomed on Snapchat to sell heroin
- 4 Two men arrested after police officers assaulted in Limehouse rave
- 5 Police hunt after stabbing in Cable Street: One man hurt
- 6 Airbnb house party violence leaves police officer with broken finger
- 7 Leyton Orient announce partnership with Hartford Athletic
- 8 'Racist consultation' protest rejected on Tower Hamlets street closures as Labour sticks to its manifesto
- 9 Leyton Orient boss is expecting more transfer movement in the window
- 10 Council fined for Alexia Walenkaki's playground death in Mile End and says sorry to family