Last ditch bid to save Raine's Foundation School

PUBLISHED: 17:00 17 February 2020

Raine's Foundation School. Picture: Mike Brooke

Raine's Foundation School. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

An emergency meeting where campaigners will try to overturn a decision to close down the East End's oldest school will be held tomorrow.

Proposals to shut Raine's Foundation School from August this year were given final sign off at a cabinet meeting last month.

But the decision has now been "called in" by the council's Overview and Scrutiny committee and an emergency meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, February 18.

Two co-opted members of the committee - Phillip Rice and Ahmed Hussain - are expected to ask the council to reconsider its decision to close down the school for good.

"The mayor and executive have failed to properly consider all of the issues and have not provided full support to the school and its attempts to resolve its issues," they said in documents submitted to Tower Hamlets council.

'This school has been a key feature of local education provision for hundreds of years and still provides a vital Church of England based education at an excellent location/building for a school."

Raine's Foundation School was set up in 1719.

But it has faced falling students numbers in recent years, which the council says makes its future unviable. The money schools receive from central government is based on student numbers and Raine's had 558 pupils on its register out of 911 places when the council first proposed the closure.

Mr Rice and Mr Hussain are asking the committee explore the possibility of keeping Raine's school open until August 2021, with a full Year 7 admission "to allow for the Trustees to explore all options to keep the school open".

They added: "Overview and Scrutiny should undertake a review of how the council supports schools in similar situations and how the process that can lead to closure is managed."

Most Read

Youngsters encouraged to ditch crime for cash at Petticoat Lane market event

Faron Alex Paul from Cockney Pride. Picture: Faron Alex Paul

Canary Wharf Conservative councillor quits party

Cllr Andrew Wood. Picture: Mike Brooke

Violent Barking Riverside burglar jailed after being caught during South Woodford home invasion by retired Tower Hamlets police sergeant

David Hansen, of Lawes Way, Barking Riverside, has been jailed for nine years for carrying out an aggravated burglary in South Woodford. Picture: Met Police

We are now faced with five more years of hardship

New Poplar and Limehouse MP Apsana Begum, will 'hold this Tory government to account'.

Tens of thousands of EU citizens in Tower Hamlets apply to stay in UK

Thousands have applied for settlement status in the UK. Picture: PA/Yui Mok

