A-level results: Cambridge calling for Bishop Challoner pupil

Bishop Challoner pupil Hakimul Islam achieved four A* grades. Picture: James Johnston James Johnston

A Bishop Challoner Sixth Form pupil will be heading to Cambridge after achieving four A* grades in his A-levels.

Hakimul Islam will be reading law at St John's College and said: "I'm exhilarated to be starting at Cambridge in October.

"I couldn't have done this without all the support I received from my teachers and the sixth form staff."

He was among 29 per cent of pupils at the school to receive an A or A* grade, with 52pc of all grades at A*-B.

Destinations for his classmates include top universities Warwick, Imperial and King's College London, while others have also secured apprenticeships.

Executive principal Richard Fitzgerald said: "I am delighted to see so many of our young people achieve so very well and we are all proud to see them go on to the bright futures they deserve.

"That they have done so is a tribute to their efforts, those of their excellent teachers and the tremendous support that the parents at our school always offer. We wish them all the greatest of success in their future studies."