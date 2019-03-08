GCSE results: Executive headteacher pleased with Bishop Challoner results

Bishop Challoner pupil Emily Semahegne with head of the girls' school Chantelle Easmon-Johnson. Picture: Bishop Challoner Bishop Challoner

Bishop Challoner is celebrating after pupils at both the boys' and girls' schools bagged top GCSE results.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Top achievers in the boys' school include Nirban Azim and Bryan Sarmiento, who both got six 9s and two 8s.

You may also want to watch:

In the girls' school, Emily Semahegne earned six 9s, two 8s and a 7 while Sharwa Molla achieved seven 9s, an 8 and a 7 and Katerina Semetilo got three 9s and six 8s.

The majority of pupils will go on to join Bishop Challoner Sixth Form in September.

Executive headteacher Richard Fitzgerald said: "I'd like to congratulate our students for their achievements, thank all of their teachers for all of the hard work I know they have put into them and also thank once more their parents as well - whose support is always crucial in ensuring our students do so well."