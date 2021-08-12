Published: 6:02 PM August 12, 2021

Pupils have received “a fantastic set of GCSE results” at Bishop Challoner schools despite a challenging and unprecedented year.

The school theatre at the adjoining boys’ and girls’ campuses in Stepney’s Commercial Road was full of jubilant Year 11s who returned for their results.

The girls’ school got 67pc of all GCSE grades at 5 or above, with 35pc at 7 or higher, putting it above national average for another consecutive year. English had 40pc graded 7 to 9 and 82pc at 5 to 9. Maths was 32pc at grades 7 to 9 and 67pc in grades five to 9.

Girls' headteacher Chantelle Easmon-Johnson said: “Results this year are outstanding despite the incredible adversity our girls have faced in recent months. They’ testify to the girls' dedicated and mature work ethic.”

Challenging year wasn't enough to stop these lads getting their top GCSE grades - Credit: Bishop Challoner Boys' School

Just over half of all boys’ passes were grade 5 or above, while one in five managed grade 7 or higher.

You may also want to watch:

English had 20 per cent passes at grades 7 to 9 and 56pc at grades 5 to 9. Maths had 24pc at 7 to 9 and 50pc at 5 to 9.

Boys’ headteacher Bryan Young said: "These results show that our boys managed to navigate successfully through such a challenging year. They've been through so much. But their teachers provided much support through these difficult times.”

Both schools are welcoming most back to begin Year 12 at Bishop Challoner Sixth Form in September.