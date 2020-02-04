Bishop Challoner pupils join Angelina Jolie to film for BBC series

Bishop Challoner pupils with Angelina Jolie and newsreader Reeta Chakrabarty. Picture: James Johnston James Johnston

It's not every day you get the chance to film for a new TV series with Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A group of Bishop Challoner pupils did just that when they were filmed for My World, a BBC World Service show aimed at explaining the stories behind the news for a teenage audience.

The pupils, all in Years 9-12, took part in two days of filming for the series, which is also set to be broadcast in more than 20 countries including China, India and the USA.

The first filming day took place in the Shadwell school's library and saw presenters Radzi Chinyanganya and Nomia Iqbal speak to the pupils about the global issues that were most important to them, before attempting to decide was which the most pressing issue for young people.

They then visited BBC's Broadcasting House for the second day of filming, where they were joined by Ms Jolie for an on-camera discussion about the issues they were interested in.

You may also want to watch:

The actor also asked them about the news they consume and how current affairs programmes could be more relevant to young people.

She said: "I am happy to be able to give my support to a programme that aims to help children learn more about the lives of other young people around the world, and connect them to each other.

"I hope it will help children find the information and tools they need to make a difference on the issues that matter to them."

Student leadership coordinator James Johnston said: "We could not be prouder of our young people for their intelligent, eloquent and insightful contributions to this fantastic new programme.

"It was an unforgettable experience and provided them with a global platform to speak about the global issues that matter to them the most."

He praised the pupils for remaining professional and upbeat during a long day of filming at Broadcasting House.

My World is aired on BBC World News on Sundays at 4.30pm, with episodes available to watch afterwards via BBC iPlayer.