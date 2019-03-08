Search

A-level results: Bow School headteacher proud of pupils' hard work

PUBLISHED: 14:41 15 August 2019

Bow School. Picture: Ken Mears

Bow School. Picture: Ken Mears

Bow School's headteacher has praised the hard work of his pupils in securing top grades.

In the first year of offering Btec subjects at the school, the average grade was distinction, distinction, merit - the equivalent of ABB at A-level.

Danny Lye, who took over the school earlier this year, said: "I am delighted that so many students have exceeded the targets that they were set two years ago. It really is a testament to their hard work and the commitment of their teachers."

Every pupil who applied to go to university has a place confirmed, with courses including accountancy, criminology, politics and civil engineering. Others will be taking up apprenticeships.

Head of sixth form Nadia Dellagana-Campbell added: "We have worked hard to make sure applications to university and for apprenticeships are compelling, not just with these results but by showing how much students also achieve outside the classroom.

"I'm confident they can all look forward to bright careers and happy lives ahead of them."

