GCSE results: Bow School headteacher says pupils ‘can be proud’ of grades

Bow School Archant

A headteacher has praised the class of 2020 for adapting to “the most challenging of years”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bow School in Twelvetrees Crescent is celebrating what it has described as an “incredible” set of GCSE results. Attainment figures include 20 per cent of grades being 7 or higher, which is the equivalent of an A under the old marking system.

Headteacher Danny Lye said: “Our students and their teachers have worked incredibly hard to achieve the results they have received today.

“Even though they couldn’t sit their exams, students can be proud of these grades because they reflect the determination to succeed that is the hallmark of everyone at Bow.

You may also want to watch:

“I and all of my staff have huge respect for the adaptability of our students in this, the most challenging of years.”

In a break from the norm, pupils arrived in small groups to open their envelopes while maintaining social distancing rules. However, this didn’t stop their excitement.

Michael McCartney – who scooped ten grades at 8 or above, including six grade 9s – said: “I’m really pleased with my results.

“The school went above and beyond to push me further than I thought I could go. I want to thank my teachers because they showed me what was possible.”

Mehzahbin Siddeka, who also achieved six grade 9s, said: “It really helps being at a school where everyone wants to be here because we pull in the same direction so that each and every one of us can be successful.”