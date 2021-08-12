Published: 4:39 PM August 12, 2021

Pupils opened their envelopes for their GCSE grades from Bow School today with what the headteacher said was “a stunning set of results”.

It follows exams being cancelled during lockdown, with grades given through teacher assessments against national standards and approved by exam boards.

“These results have been hard earned through a rigorous internal process,” headteacher Danny Lye explained. “Students are understandably thrilled after the challenges they’ve faced because of the pandemic.

“They haven’t been able to sit external exams but that shouldn't detract from their adaptability in these circumstances.”

Tahmid Hussen passed in 11 subjects with eight grade 9s, equal to what would have been double A*s.

He revealed how teachers had pushed him. He said: “They challenged us to strive beyond our limits, making us understand that there’s no boundary to our aspirations”.

Tahmid joined classmate Poppy Jenkins along with others now looking to move onto Bow’s sixth form for next year’s A Levels.

Poppy said: “The school’s career-ready ethos means we have opportunities to go out into the workplace. That inspires us to do better in school.”

An open evening for prospective parents is being held on September 21 at the school in Twelvetrees Crescent, Bromley-by-Bow, 4.30 to 7pm, for those with children in next term’s primary school year-6 looking to transfer to secondary next year.