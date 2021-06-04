News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Education

Pupils paint giant street mural at Bow School ahead of UN climate talks

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 12:02 PM June 4, 2021   
Eyes that say it all...the mural in Bow pleading for Planet Earth.

The mural at Bow School. - Credit: Paint for Change

Pupils have created a huge mural on the wall of Bow School as a message about saving the planet. 

They have splashed out in colour to tell delegates preparing for the UN Climate Change conference in November in Glasgow to “act now or it’s too late”.  

School wall in Bow with a splash of colour and a message to the UN to 'save the planet'

The school wall in Bow with a splash of colour and a message to the UN to 'save the planet'. - Credit: Paint for Change

The 55ft-long street artwork results from a series of workshops run by Paint the Change social justice and street art project to push the message about the global ecology crisis. 

Teachers might have been expected to reprimand the pupils for painting on school walls, but instead seemed enthusiastic. 

Not every day teachers let you splash paint on the playground wall... but it's different at Bow School. 

Not every day teachers let you splash paint on the wall... but it's different at Bow School. - Credit: Paint for Change

“We feel inspired by the determination our youngsters,” headteacher Danny Lye admitted. “They’ve taken part in these workshops to use art to express important issues.

You may also want to watch:

"Working with Paint the Change has given a voice to their concerns. This mural is inspiration to all who see it, as well as brightening our corner of east London.” 

The message is about governments having to accept that their actions “have immediate consequences on our planet” and to stop using greenhouse gases. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Police search park in Poplar after report of stabbing
  2. 2 Guilty: Men convicted over supply of handguns and ammunition
  3. 3 New basketball court splashes colour on drab Canary Wharf
  1. 4 Renters' Charter gets five year extension
  2. 5 Wapping garages-to-homes build to be named after victim of racist murder
  3. 6 Limehouse Link Tunnel closure causing traffic chaos and A13 delays
  4. 7 Rescue mission to save East End's oldest synagogue after Covid
  5. 8 How to free your home of rats in 5 easy steps
  6. 9 Working classes 'being pushed out by East End's gentrification'
  7. 10 Jailed: East End teacher who appeared on The Voice found pupils 'really cute'

The workshops were run by street artist Efe Ezekiel, a youth mentor with the arts organisation, to help students get to grips with issues of the day and to have a chance to talk about their concerns for the environment.

Topics included racism, mental health, crime — and even how to save the turtle.  

Glance at the mural on the wall at Bow School calling for action to stop climate disaster 

A glance at the mural on the wall at Bow School calling for action to stop climate disaster. - Credit: Paint for Change

Efe said: “The students brought so much energy to our workshops and produced incredible artwork.

"They were passionate about having a voice and connecting again with each other.” 

The students drew their feelings and expressed emotions in a visual way for the mural that the school says brings “a visual breath of fresh air to this part of their world.”  

Paint the Change has worked with communities across the world since 2015, creating 50 murals on five continents to champion social justice. 

These have included the giant mural on Bethnal Green’s Rich Mix arts centre at the height of the Covid emergency last year as a tribute to the NHS. It marked the 200 nationalities working in the health service.  

Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The pedestrian crossing on the A61 Penistone Road in Sheffield, where Leslie Bingham, 73, died when

Travel

East London pedestrian crossing signals to stay green unless cars approach

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
This used to be a lock-up garage... now home to a family from the housing waiting list.

Housing

Old garages turned into flats to ease Tower Hamlets waiting list

Mike Brooke

person
Blaze that broke out on 8th floor of New Providence Wharf on May 7.

Escape route filled with smoke 'like broken chimney' in block blaze

Mike Brooke

person
Charles Cox... jailed stalker and burglar from Bow 

Jail for stalker who targeted woman and burgled her home

Mike Brooke

person
Comments powered by Disqus