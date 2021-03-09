More laptops and school meals dished out for pupils in Poplar

Published: 7:00 AM March 9, 2021

Housebuilders are giving cash to pay for school meals in Poplar now that classrooms are reopening.

A fundraising appeal by Poplar Harca housing organisation is paying for the food and for laptops for children whose families who can’t afford computers or broadband.

Now their contractor on the Teviot estate redevelopment, Hill’s, has dipped into its pocket to help find £15,000 for laptops and £10,000 for a “food pantry” at Poplar’s Manorfield Primary.

“We have so many families with children in need of food,” Manorfield’s headteacher Paul Jackson said. “This money is going to make a huge difference to how we support them.”

The school "pantry" project was set up because more and more families are having to turn to food banks during the pandemic.

But it goes further, with 30 laptops being donated to Langdon Park School plus £7,500 towards broadband for home learning, arranged with the East End Community Foundation and Letta Schools Trust.