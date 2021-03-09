News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Education

More laptops and school meals dished out for pupils in Poplar

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 7:00 AM March 9, 2021   
 Laura McHugh volunteering at Manorfield School's food pantry

Laura McHugh volunteering at Manorfield School's food pantry - Credit: Rehan Jamil

Housebuilders are giving cash to pay for school meals in Poplar now that classrooms are reopening.

A fundraising appeal by Poplar Harca housing organisation is paying for the food and for laptops for children whose families who can’t afford computers or broadband. 

Now their contractor on the Teviot estate redevelopment, Hill’s, has dipped into its pocket to help find £15,000 for laptops and £10,000 for a “food pantry” at Poplar’s Manorfield Primary. 

 Laura McHugh volunteering at Manorfield School's food pantry

Topping up with food at Manorfield Primary's food pantry for schools reopening. - Credit: Rehan Jamil

“We have so many families with children in need of food,” Manorfield’s headteacher Paul Jackson said. “This money is going to make a huge difference to how we support them.” 

The school "pantry" project was set up because more and more families are having to turn to food banks during the pandemic.  

Volunteer Anne Philip testing Food Club charity's facebook page at Poplar's Manorfield School

Volunteer Anne Philip testing Food Club charity's facebook page at Poplar's Manorfield School - Credit: Rehan Jamil

You may also want to watch:

But it goes further, with 30 laptops being donated to Langdon Park School plus £7,500 towards broadband for home learning, arranged with the East End Community Foundation and Letta Schools Trust. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Women's triumphs feature in online photo exhibition set up by east London snappers
  2. 2 One Year of Covid: Your tributes to those from east London who have died
  3. 3 World Book Day: Notorious football fan 'Mr West Ham' sets record straight
  1. 4 Arrests as police step up drugs raids
  2. 5 Jailed: East End county lines dealers who peddled heroin and crack cocaine
  3. 6 East Ham man raped woman with his friend in Wapping park 23 years ago
  4. 7 'War of words' at Tower Hamlets cabinet meeting stops library closures
  5. 8 Why Tower Hamlets should be a 'royal' borough after Covid
  6. 9 Illegal rave raided by police at disused railway arch in Bow
  7. 10 Stepney Green hero volunteering seven days a week since pandemic began
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

E-fit of one of three suspects to burgled 90-year-old woman's home in Bethnal Green

Hunt for three men after 90-year-old's Bethnal Green home is burgled

Mike Brooke

person
The Setup being filmed at The Blind Beggar before lockdown hit production

Film

It's a 'Setup' as East End gangsters in lockdown escape on screen

Mike Brooke

person
A frontline receptionist receives a Covid-19 vaccination.

Coronavirus

How many Covid-19 vaccinations have been given where you live?

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Jamie Turley of Leyton Orient scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates

Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient manager Jobi McAnuff full of praise for the forgotten man...

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus