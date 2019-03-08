Search

Canary Wharf gets ready to celebrate Purim with music and prayers

PUBLISHED: 11:00 18 March 2019

Canary Wharf's East Wintergarden plays host for Purim festival. Picture: Google

Canary Wharf's East Wintergarden plays host for Purim festival. Picture: Google

The Jewish festival of Purim which starts Wednesday evening is being celebrated today at Canary Wharf’s East Wintergarden with up to 400 guests expected.

Among them will be residents from nursing homes, pensioners from day centres and members of East London Orthodox Synagogues Association, with schoolchildren in fancy dress as a tradition of the ancient festival.

Staff from companies in the business and shopping district have also been invited to join the festivities, which includes live music, buffet lunch and prayers.

Purim gifts are also being sent out to East End nursing homes and day centres by Canary Wharf Group.

“Purim continues our relationship with the community,” Canary Wharf Group’s Danny Seliger said. “It is part of our tradition of celebrating all religious festivals.”

Purim is told in the Book of Esther read from a scroll called the Megillah. It tells the story of Haman who tried to destroy the Jews of the ancient Persian Empire 3,000 years ago, but whose plot was discovered by Queen Esther.

