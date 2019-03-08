Search

Canary Wharf splashes out in colour for London's gay pride

PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 July 2019

Security guard John Graham and his dog Harley cross one of the pedestrian walkways that have been given a rainbow makeover. Picture: Sean Pollock/Canary Wharf

Security guard John Graham and his dog Harley cross one of the pedestrian walkways that have been given a rainbow makeover. Picture: Sean Pollock/Canary Wharf

Sean Pollock/Canary Wharf

Splashes of rainbow have appeared all over the Canary Wharf business and shopping district for London's 'Pride' celebrations.

Time for change... entrance to Canary Wharf's Reuters Plaza in rainbow colours for equal rights. Canary Wharf. Picture: Sean Pollock/Canary WharfTime for change... entrance to Canary Wharf's Reuters Plaza in rainbow colours for equal rights. Canary Wharf. Picture: Sean Pollock/Canary Wharf

The steps leading into the Canary Wharf estate and 11 pedestrian crossings have been emblazoned with iconic rainbow colours.

Even the security dogs have been seen on patrol kitted out in rainbow ribbons.

It's all to support the LGTBQ community marking the turning point in equality in society following Saturday's 'Pride in London' parade in Trafalgar Square.

Harley... the Canary Wharf security dog standing proud for Pride 2019 with a rainbow collar. Picture: Sean Pollock/Canary WharfHarley... the Canary Wharf security dog standing proud for Pride 2019 with a rainbow collar. Picture: Sean Pollock/Canary Wharf

The familiar rainbow flag associated with the gay community was even raised at Canary Wharf tube station for the first time, while pink, purple and blue appeared on signs and the familiar TfL roundels.

A week of free events have been taking place across east London raising awareness of the community and its campaign for equal rights.

A 'Pride Comedy' night is being staged tonight at Poplar Union at 7pm with performances from Charlie George, Krishna Istha, Elf Lyons, Dom Patmore, Annabel Pribelski and Amelia Stubberfield.

Reuters Plaza entrance stepping up support for Pride 2019. Picture: Sean Pollock/Canary WharfReuters Plaza entrance stepping up support for Pride 2019. Picture: Sean Pollock/Canary Wharf

It is a free event suitable for adult audiences and includes a fundraising raffle.

Poplar Union is also screening the Oscar-winning movie A Fantastic Woman on July 20 at 8pm.

Events have been held across east London following last Sunday's Picnic in the Park' in Victoria Park.

