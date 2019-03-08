Search

GCSE results: 10 grade 9s for Central Foundation Girls' School pupil

PUBLISHED: 16:26 22 August 2019

Central Foundation Girls’ School pupil Zainab Khan shares her GCSE exam success with headteacher Esther Holland. Picture: Central Foundation Girls’ School

Central Foundation Girls' School pupil Zainab Khan shares her GCSE exam success with headteacher Esther Holland. Picture: Central Foundation Girls' School

Archant

Ten grade 9s have placed a Central Foundation Girls' School pupil in the top 0.1 per cent of GCSE results in the country.

Tahseen Humaira was the top achiever at the Bow Road, Mile End school, where 30 per cent of pupils achieved five or more top grades (7-9) - the equivalent of A*- A.

Overall, 78 per cent of pupils achieved a good pass, with 58 per cent earning a strong pass.

Headteacher Esther Holland said: "We are extremely proud of the achievements of all our students.

"This year we have seen an exceptional set of results, which reflect the high standards we set for all our students and the dedication of staff and students."

It follows exceptional results for the school in A-level, when it recorded a 100 per cent rate and maintained its poll position as a top 10 per cent six form nationally.

In A-levels, 90 per cent of pupils achieved A*-C grades, and 64 per cent earned A*-B, with a record number securing university places.

