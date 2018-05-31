Search

There With You: What a school in Bow is doing to help NHS nurses while pupils are at home

PUBLISHED: 10:00 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:04 28 April 2020

One teacher in action making coronavirus protective wear for the NHS while the kids are off school. Picture: Central Foundation

One teacher in action making coronavirus protective wear for the NHS while the kids are off school. Picture: Central Foundation

Central Foundation

Teachers are doing their bit for the NHS at Central Foundation Girls’ secondary school Bow during the lockdown while pupils are having to stay at home.

Ready for the NHS... protective visors come off the school's 'production line'. Picture: Central FoundationReady for the NHS... protective visors come off the school's 'production line'. Picture: Central Foundation

The school’s art and design team is making personal protective equipment such as visors and masks for frontline workers.

The team began production with 75 visors and 50 fabric masks in just one day of the summer term and managed to complete 200 in three days.

“We can do our bit to support nurses and other frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic,” headteacher Esther Holland said.

Making sure they fit... trying out the protective visors. Picture: Central FoundationMaking sure they fit... trying out the protective visors. Picture: Central Foundation

“Our arts team has put its resources to good use while the school remains closed, to help make a difference to NHS staff.”

The school, which looks after 1,500 girls in normal term time, is continuing production of visors and masks during the lockdown to meet emergency needs. The first batch is going to nurses in east London.

