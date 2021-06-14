News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'Earn while you learn' new degree course for students from any background

Published: 1:50 PM June 14, 2021   
New chartered accountancy degree course at Queen Mary's

A new chartered accountancy degree course which includes “earn while you learn” work placements with a top accountancy firm is being launched at Queen Mary University’s Mile End campus. 

The four-year BSc course put together with the Institute of Chartered Accountants gives students paid work time at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and is open to students from any background at reduced tuition fees. 

“They benefit from working in one of the world’s top accountancy firms,” senior lecturer Dr Ishani Chandrasekara explained. “Everything we do is to help students regardless of background or what street they grew up in.” 

Queen Mary's Mile End campus

Those on the course get three paid placements in the second and third years that add up to half the approved technical work experience and 12 of the 15 professional exams required to qualify as a chartered accountant. 

Executive board member at the accountancy firm, Laura Hinton, said: “The programme allows people to earn while they learn.

"Queen Mary is known for supporting social mobility, so this will help reach students who stand to benefit most.” 

The four-year course has 60 places available at reduced tuition fees of £7,400 a year and opens for applications in September next year.  

