Children making films about lockdown to screen at Rich Mix

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 7:00 AM March 1, 2021    Updated: 10:00 AM March 1, 2021
Children are telling their own stories about what it's like being in lockdown

Children are telling their own stories about what it's like being in lockdown - Credit: Rich Mix

Young film-makers have signed up two poets for this year’s Pic’n’Mix learning programme for east London schoolchildren.

Spoken word artists Mr Gee and Amani Saeed have signed up to run Pick'n'Mix workshops

Spoken word artists Mr Gee and Amani Saeed have been signed up to run Pick'n'Mix workshops for Rich Mix - Credit: Mann Bros (left) and Jolade Olusanya

 

Mr Gee and Amani Saeed, spoken word artists, have been booked to run literacy and film-making workshops in primary schools. It is the fourth season Bethnal Green’s Rich Mix arts centre has organised Pic'n'Mix.

The programme for those itching to get back to the classroom after lockdown teaches visual literacy with storytelling onscreen about their experience after a year of disruption to education. 

Making their own movies... pupils at Tower Hamlets primary schools

Making their own movies... pupils at Tower Hamlets primary schools are tuning up for their own film fest - Credit: Rich Mix arts centre

“This is a time like no other,” Mr Gee said. “Youngsters are facing unique challenges, but I can’t wait to see their inventiveness.”  

Their filming is being screened at a schools film festival in June at Rich Mix, which will also have a "kids’ takeover" day.  

Smile please, the camera is rolling... youngsters in the East End making their own films about being in lockdown

Smile please, the camera is rolling - Credit: Rich Mix arts centre

You may also want to watch:

Amani explained: “Getting children to create their own stories pushes them to examine their world, develop critical thinking and flex their creative muscles.”

The programme is backed by Canary Wharf Group, Sir John Cass’s Foundation and Derwent London.

