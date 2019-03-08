Docklands museum drops Clangers onto its recycle rave dance-floor for children

Strange space creatures spotted around Canary Wharf that somehow seemfamiliar...

The Clangers dropping in to party at the old Millwall Docks for an annual family rave-up promoting recycling.

Family Rave to reduce, re-use and recycle. Picture: Museum of London Family Rave to reduce, re-use and recycle. Picture: Museum of London

The curious mouse-shaped space creatures are joining families celebrating 50 years of the iconic children's TV show at the Museum of London Docklands in Canary Wharf on November 23.

Two of the Clangers family, Tiny and Small, are planning to throw shapes on a multi-sensory dance-floor that's been installed in the 200-year-old converted dock warehouse.

Children can also decorate eco-friendly plant pots and take packs of seeds to grow at home.

The Clangers is an animation series for toddlers featuring a family of pink mouse-like creatures who talk in whistles and live in space on their Little Blue Planet.

TV Clangers Tiny and Small to visit Museum of London Docklands' annual recycle rave on November 23. Picture: David Parry/PA Wire TV Clangers Tiny and Small to visit Museum of London Docklands' annual recycle rave on November 23. Picture: David Parry/PA Wire

The show made its debut on BBC TV in 1969, then returned to CBeebies in 2015 as one of its top-rating shows.

A special episode pays homage to the original series' moon landing episode in 1969.