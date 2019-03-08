Search

Advanced search

Docklands museum drops Clangers onto its recycle rave dance-floor for children

PUBLISHED: 07:00 01 November 2019

Strange space creatures spotted around Canary Wharf that somehow seemfamiliar... Picture: David Parry/PA Wire

Strange space creatures spotted around Canary Wharf that somehow seemfamiliar... Picture: David Parry/PA Wire

David Parry

The Clangers dropping in to party at the old Millwall Docks for an annual family rave-up promoting recycling.

Family Rave to reduce, re-use and recycle. Picture: Museum of LondonFamily Rave to reduce, re-use and recycle. Picture: Museum of London

The curious mouse-shaped space creatures are joining families celebrating 50 years of the iconic children's TV show at the Museum of London Docklands in Canary Wharf on November 23.

Two of the Clangers family, Tiny and Small, are planning to throw shapes on a multi-sensory dance-floor that's been installed in the 200-year-old converted dock warehouse.

Children can also decorate eco-friendly plant pots and take packs of seeds to grow at home.

The Clangers is an animation series for toddlers featuring a family of pink mouse-like creatures who talk in whistles and live in space on their Little Blue Planet.

TV Clangers Tiny and Small to visit Museum of London Docklands' annual recycle rave on November 23. Picture: David Parry/PA WireTV Clangers Tiny and Small to visit Museum of London Docklands' annual recycle rave on November 23. Picture: David Parry/PA Wire

The show made its debut on BBC TV in 1969, then returned to CBeebies in 2015 as one of its top-rating shows.

A special episode pays homage to the original series' moon landing episode in 1969.

Most Read

Police called in amid chaos as Labour selects Lutfur Rahman’s election candidate for Poplar & Limehouse

Crowds outside St Paul's Church in Bow Common trying to get into Labour Party candidate selection meeting for Poplar & Limehouse. Picture: Suzy Stride

Borough’s stark divides revealed in ‘deprivation’ levels ranked by postcode

Aspen Way is all that separates Canary Wharf from some of Tower Hamlets' most 'deprived' postcode areas. Picture: Mike Brooke

Jailed: Man from Harlesden found with a loaded gun at Aldgate East Underground station

Idris Ali. Picture: BTP

Why the mayor thinks a green light will stop traffic on ‘rat runs’ through Bethnal Green

Mayor John Biggs stands in the middle of Columbia Road surrounded by kids on bikes in what he hopes could one day be a traffic-free neighbourhood. Picture: Kois Miah

Council’s ‘Brexit style’ bid to fast track Raine’s closure rejected by Schools Adjudicator

Brexit-style 'fast track' bid to close down Raine's Foundation rejected. Picture: Mike Brooke

Most Read

Police called in amid chaos as Labour selects Lutfur Rahman’s election candidate for Poplar & Limehouse

Crowds outside St Paul's Church in Bow Common trying to get into Labour Party candidate selection meeting for Poplar & Limehouse. Picture: Suzy Stride

Borough’s stark divides revealed in ‘deprivation’ levels ranked by postcode

Aspen Way is all that separates Canary Wharf from some of Tower Hamlets' most 'deprived' postcode areas. Picture: Mike Brooke

Jailed: Man from Harlesden found with a loaded gun at Aldgate East Underground station

Idris Ali. Picture: BTP

Why the mayor thinks a green light will stop traffic on ‘rat runs’ through Bethnal Green

Mayor John Biggs stands in the middle of Columbia Road surrounded by kids on bikes in what he hopes could one day be a traffic-free neighbourhood. Picture: Kois Miah

Council’s ‘Brexit style’ bid to fast track Raine’s closure rejected by Schools Adjudicator

Brexit-style 'fast track' bid to close down Raine's Foundation rejected. Picture: Mike Brooke

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Docklands museum drops Clangers onto its recycle rave dance-floor for children

Strange space creatures spotted around Canary Wharf that somehow seemfamiliar... Picture: David Parry/PA Wire

Man accused of killing fiancee in shower at their Whitechapel flat ‘warned he would do something stupid’

Snaresbrook Crown Court.

World Cup: England want to play with no fear says Eddie

England coach Eddie Jones and captain Owen Farrell during the press conference at Keio Plaza Hotel, Tokyo.

West Ham will be without Wilshere but Antonio and Reid could return soon

West Ham United's Jack Wilshere during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Rodney Parade, Newport.

World Cup: Life-changing week for Saracens scrum-half Spencer

England's Ben Spencer (left) during the training session at Fuchu Asahi Football Park, Tokyo.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists