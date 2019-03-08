Senior leaders from Commonwealth countries visit Bow nursery school

Leaders from Commonwealth countries visited a nursery school in Bow as part of a programme to look at excellent practice in a variety of fields.

A delegation of 15 senior figures from Ghana, Egypt, Australia, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Kenya, Zambia, Singapore and Trinidad and Tobago visited the 'oustanding' Children's House Nursery School.

They enjoyed entertainment performed by the children and listened to a talk on the work of the nursery given by the headteacher, deputies and parent volunteers.

The visit was part of Commonwealth Study Conferences Leaders, a programme for exceptional senior leaders selected each year from government, business and non-government organisations across the 53 countries of the Commonwealth.

Children's House Nursery School headteacher Chris Lewis said: "It was an honour to greet the Commonwealth leaders at the school today.

"We're really proud of our children and families and it was a privilege to be able to share our innovative practice on a global scale."

Tower Hamlets Council has provided funding to support the expansion of Children's House to provide more places, including specialist provision for deaf children.

Councillor Danny Hassell, who is cabinet member for children, schools and young people, said: "Children's House is an outstanding nursery school and the children loved meeting leaders from all over the Commonwealth.

"I am proud that our excellent early years provision is seen as an example of international best practice.

"We are committed to giving our children the best start in life."

In the council's budget this year, an additional £500,000 investment is being made to support the borough's six outstanding nursery schools.