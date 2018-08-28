Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Find out how your child’s Tower and Hamlets school fared in latest GCSE league tables

PUBLISHED: 17:57 24 January 2019

The Department for Education has released national Progress 8 tables. Photo by Thinkstock/Bridget c

The Department for Education has released national Progress 8 tables. Photo by Thinkstock/Bridget c

Archant

Mulberry School for Girls has been recognised as the top performing secondary school for progress in Tower Hamlets.

Today (Thursday) the Department for Education (DforE) published secondary school league tables, featuring the results of students sitting GCSEs in English and maths last year.

The tables use raw GCSE results and a raft of data from the DforE to evaluate how well pupils progress in a school since starting in secondary school and sitting their exams – resulting in Progress 8 and Attainment 8 scores.

Progress 8 scores are centred around 0, with most schools within the range of -1 to +1. The data shows how many schools have missed the government’s floor standard of -0.1.

With a Progress 8 Score of +0.91, the value added score of pupils at Mulberry School for Girls from primary school to GCSE is the highest in Tower Hamlets, while Oaklands School and Central Foundation Girls’ School also performed ‘well above average’.

Overall performance at end of key stage 4 in 2018 (Progress 8):

‘Well above average’:

Mulberry School for Girls: 0.91

Oaklands School: 0.68

Central Foundation Girls’ School: 0.57

‘Above average’:

Swanlea School: 0.39

Stepney Green Mathematics and Computing College: 0.33

St Paul’s Way Trust School: 0.29

Sir John Cass Foundation and Redcoat School: 0.26

Bishop Challoner Girls’ School: 0.23

‘Average’:

Mulberry Academy Shoreditch: 0.21

George Green’s School: 0.06

Morpeth School: -0.06

Bow School: -0.17

Bishop Challoner Boys’ School: -0.23

Bowden House School: -0.36

‘Below average’:

Langdon Park Community School: -0.26

Wapping High School: -0.42

‘Well below average’:

Raine’s Foundation School: -0.84

Phoenix School: -1.36

Ian Mikardo School: -2.32

No data is available for independent schools or schools which did not have pupils sit GCSEs this year.

Most Read

Overheard phone call lands two drug dealers in jail after ‘Operation Shadow’ police trap in Bethnal Green

Secluded Shaklewell Street... where detectives lay in wait for drug dealers' redezvous in Operation Shadow. Picture: Mike Brooke

Police use Tower Hamlets Council CCTV to intercept alleged drug dealing from cars

The spot in Brick Lane where one car suspected of drug dealing was stopped by police. Picture: Google

End of the road for last street left for commuters’ free parking on the Isle of Dogs

Sleepy turning... Thermopylae Gate is last turning on Isle of Dogs where you could park free all day. Picture: Google

League leaders make defender Elokobi available for transfer

George Elokobi brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient at Ebbsfleet United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Win free tickets for West Ham v Fulham Premier League match at London Stadium

West Ham fans descend on the London Stadium at Stratford. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Overheard phone call lands two drug dealers in jail after ‘Operation Shadow’ police trap in Bethnal Green

Secluded Shaklewell Street... where detectives lay in wait for drug dealers' redezvous in Operation Shadow. Picture: Mike Brooke

Police use Tower Hamlets Council CCTV to intercept alleged drug dealing from cars

The spot in Brick Lane where one car suspected of drug dealing was stopped by police. Picture: Google

End of the road for last street left for commuters’ free parking on the Isle of Dogs

#includeImage($article, 225)

League leaders make defender Elokobi available for transfer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Win free tickets for West Ham v Fulham Premier League match at London Stadium

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Bengal match a must-win all-round, says Woodford assistant Day

Woodford Town manager Dee Safer (right) and assistant Neil Day (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Football clubs join Dein’s Twinning Project to rehabilitate offenders

Former Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein launched the Twinning Project in October (pic: Martin Rickett/PA)

Orient prepare for battle with struggling Stones

Charlie Lee looks to find a Leyton Orient team-mate despite the close proximity of Ebbsfleet United's Jack Payne (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Netball: London Pulse looking to sting Wasps

London Pulse are newcomers in the Vitality Netball Super League in 2019

Local pupils learn valuable life lessons from basketball legends at Jr NBA Day clinic

Youngsters from London schools worked with NBA stars and coaches at a Jr. NBA Day clinic at CitySport in Clerkenwell.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists