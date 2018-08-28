Find out how your child’s Tower and Hamlets school fared in latest GCSE league tables

Mulberry School for Girls has been recognised as the top performing secondary school for progress in Tower Hamlets.

Today (Thursday) the Department for Education (DforE) published secondary school league tables, featuring the results of students sitting GCSEs in English and maths last year.

The tables use raw GCSE results and a raft of data from the DforE to evaluate how well pupils progress in a school since starting in secondary school and sitting their exams – resulting in Progress 8 and Attainment 8 scores.

Progress 8 scores are centred around 0, with most schools within the range of -1 to +1. The data shows how many schools have missed the government’s floor standard of -0.1.

With a Progress 8 Score of +0.91, the value added score of pupils at Mulberry School for Girls from primary school to GCSE is the highest in Tower Hamlets, while Oaklands School and Central Foundation Girls’ School also performed ‘well above average’.

Overall performance at end of key stage 4 in 2018 (Progress 8):

‘Well above average’:

Mulberry School for Girls: 0.91

Oaklands School: 0.68

Central Foundation Girls’ School: 0.57

‘Above average’:

Swanlea School: 0.39

Stepney Green Mathematics and Computing College: 0.33

St Paul’s Way Trust School: 0.29

Sir John Cass Foundation and Redcoat School: 0.26

Bishop Challoner Girls’ School: 0.23

‘Average’:

Mulberry Academy Shoreditch: 0.21

George Green’s School: 0.06

Morpeth School: -0.06

Bow School: -0.17

Bishop Challoner Boys’ School: -0.23

Bowden House School: -0.36

‘Below average’:

Langdon Park Community School: -0.26

Wapping High School: -0.42

‘Well below average’:

Raine’s Foundation School: -0.84

Phoenix School: -1.36

Ian Mikardo School: -2.32

No data is available for independent schools or schools which did not have pupils sit GCSEs this year.