Lego robots landing in Mile End complete space missions at Queen Mary University

Never too young to design Lego robots for space missions. Picture: Ray Crundwell www.raycrundwell.com

The space scientists and technicians of tomorrow’s world have been put through their paces at Mile End designing Lego robots to complete tough missions.

'All systems go' in robotics challenge at First Lego League contest. Picture: Ray Crundwell 'All systems go' in robotics challenge at First Lego League contest. Picture: Ray Crundwell

Teams of eager youngsters from all over London orbited towards Queen Mary University’s Institution of Engineering and Technology which hosted the 2019 First Lego League global science challenge.

The 20 teams aged nine to 16 competed in a space challenge to make programmed Lego robots for a series of missions.

“The need for engineers has never been greater,” the institution’s education manager Mandy Workman explained.

It's no wind-up... this is robotics technology for real for these youngsters. Picture: Ray Crundwell It's no wind-up... this is robotics technology for real for these youngsters. Picture: Ray Crundwell

“The First Lego League gives youngsters hands-on experience with robotics, and designing solutions.”

The youngsters explored living and travelling in space, showing their skills in robotics, computer programming, research and problem solving. They were encouraged to learn about electronic engineering, robotics and computer science as possible careers.

The Lego League is the world’s largest science, technology and maths competition with 32,000 teams in 80 countries taking part.

Mission control... robots are 'go' for the scientists of tomorrow. Picture: Ray Crundwell Mission control... robots are 'go' for the scientists of tomorrow. Picture: Ray Crundwell

Tournament organiser and lab manager Ho Huen admitted: “There’s nothing more satisfying than being able to inspire children to take on a science and engineering career which is the most rewarding work.”

Overall champions were the home-educated ‘Not Enough Space’ team, which went on to the UK and Ireland final held in Bristol, with Eltham College the runners up.

The winning team from the national finals goes on to represent the British Isles at international championships in Hungary, Estonia and the USA later in the year.