Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Lego robots landing in Mile End complete space missions at Queen Mary University

PUBLISHED: 14:00 19 February 2019

Never too young to design Lego robots for space missions. Picture: Ray Crundwell

Never too young to design Lego robots for space missions. Picture: Ray Crundwell

www.raycrundwell.com

The space scientists and technicians of tomorrow’s world have been put through their paces at Mile End designing Lego robots to complete tough missions.

'All systems go' in robotics challenge at First Lego League contest. Picture: Ray Crundwell'All systems go' in robotics challenge at First Lego League contest. Picture: Ray Crundwell

Teams of eager youngsters from all over London orbited towards Queen Mary University’s Institution of Engineering and Technology which hosted the 2019 First Lego League global science challenge.

The 20 teams aged nine to 16 competed in a space challenge to make programmed Lego robots for a series of missions.

“The need for engineers has never been greater,” the institution’s education manager Mandy Workman explained.

It's no wind-up... this is robotics technology for real for these youngsters. Picture: Ray CrundwellIt's no wind-up... this is robotics technology for real for these youngsters. Picture: Ray Crundwell

“The First Lego League gives youngsters hands-on experience with robotics, and designing solutions.”

The youngsters explored living and travelling in space, showing their skills in robotics, computer programming, research and problem solving. They were encouraged to learn about electronic engineering, robotics and computer science as possible careers.

The Lego League is the world’s largest science, technology and maths competition with 32,000 teams in 80 countries taking part.

Mission control... robots are 'go' for the scientists of tomorrow. Picture: Ray CrundwellMission control... robots are 'go' for the scientists of tomorrow. Picture: Ray Crundwell

Tournament organiser and lab manager Ho Huen admitted: “There’s nothing more satisfying than being able to inspire children to take on a science and engineering career which is the most rewarding work.”

Overall champions were the home-educated ‘Not Enough Space’ team, which went on to the UK and Ireland final held in Bristol, with Eltham College the runners up.

The winning team from the national finals goes on to represent the British Isles at international championships in Hungary, Estonia and the USA later in the year.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fraud complaints over get-rich-quick scheme that based itself at east London mosque

Al-Madina Mosque in Barking, MEN's former base of operations. Right from top: Co-founder Harun Rashid, current MEN CEO Haroon Qureshi and

Landlady wins fight to stop future neighbours complaining about noise

The George Tavern's Pauline Forster has claimed victory. Picture: Mike Brooke

Four men jailed for kidnap, false imprisonment and blackmail

Mohammed Kodoris, of Ilford, and Progghnamoy Chowdhury, of Manor Park. Photos: Met Police

Witness appeal to identify dead man who collapsed in street at Tower Hill

the man was found unconscious near Tower Hill station. Pic: Flickr/Ewan Munro

Jailed: Millharbour motorcyclist who caused girlfriend’s death

Iqbal Hussain of Millharbour, Isle of Dogs was twice the drink-drive limit on his motorcycle in Whitechapel Road. Picture: MPS

Most Read

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

#includeImage($article, 225)

First homes in £85m Norwich scheme could be finished by spring - as riverside plaza inches closer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Tower Hamlets boss Ashanike says Ilford win was special

Tower Hamlets manager AJ Ashanike (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Midfielder Lee insists Orient are doing everything they can to put things right again

Charlie Lee heads an early opportunity wide for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham event: Ask an expert panel your Hammers questions

WHUISA event poster

Lego robots landing in Mile End complete space missions at Queen Mary University

Never too young to design Lego robots for space missions. Picture: Ray Crundwell

Bethnal Green IS teenager faces a police interview if she returns home from Syria

Shamima Begum wants to return to the UK. Pic: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists