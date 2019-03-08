GCSE results: Swanlea pupil notches up eight grade 9s as school breaks all records

Swanlea's head teacher Brenda Landers... "We've had our best GCSE results ever." Picture: Mike Brooke Mike Brooke

The best year in the school's history is how head teacher Brenda Landers describes her pupils' GCSE results at Whitechapel's Swanlea Secondary.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Moment of truth... collecting their GCSE results in an envelope. Picture: Mike Brooke Moment of truth... collecting their GCSE results in an envelope. Picture: Mike Brooke

The year 10s broke all records with top marks in the new numerical grading table now covering all subjects, replacing the old ABC letters.

Exams are now tougher, relying less on course work for the first time and more on swotting.

"These are the best results we've ever had with the more difficult exams," she told the East London Advertiser.

"The equivalent to the old A* top mark is now grade 8, but there's also a new super grade at 9, equal to A**.

It's all hugs for two classmates when they get their GCSE results at Swanlea Secondary. Picture: Mike Brooke It's all hugs for two classmates when they get their GCSE results at Swanlea Secondary. Picture: Mike Brooke

"We get parents involved who do the right thing by their children. We couldn't do this without them."

Among the top graders were Mihrab Choudhury getting eight grade 9's, all equal to A**, Aniad Hossain and Raizur Rahmna each with seven 9s.

Mihrab Choudhury got 8 grade 9s, Istiyak Ahmed five grade 9s, four grade 8s and a Distinction.

Souvik Das, 16, was always out with his mates in Mile End where he lives, but was determined to turn his life around and get down to serious study.

Souvik Das turns his life around landing three grade 9s and a bunch of 8s, showing his parents his GCSEs. Picture: Mike Brooke Souvik Das turns his life around landing three grade 9s and a bunch of 8s, showing his parents his GCSEs. Picture: Mike Brooke

It has landed him with three grade 9s, equal to A**s, and a whole bunch of grade 8s. His dad, who is a Further Education teacher, coached him and set a study plan which is what did the trick.

"I'm welcoming the change in my life," he said.

"I was out socialising before, but after two years I was more restricted because I had to discipline myself and knew there would be challenges and obstacles coming."

He wants to be an economist and actually likes maths.

Alina Shamiq can't believe it as she shows her mum Asma her three grade 9s. Picture: Mike Brooke Alina Shamiq can't believe it as she shows her mum Asma her three grade 9s. Picture: Mike Brooke

His dad Ribanbas, who teaches at Barking's Waltham Further Education college, said: "We used to sit together to see what he was doing and went through the homework with him and we made a study plan."

Also getting three grade 9s was Alina Shamiq, 16, from Wapping, mostly studying at night, locking herself in her room so she wouldn't be disturbed by youngster siblings.

She wants to do politics at A-level next term and would like to get into Cambridge.

Her mum Asma came with her to pick up her results, beaming with pride.

Comparing GCSE results... at Swanlea Secondary. Picture: Mike Brooke Comparing GCSE results... at Swanlea Secondary. Picture: Mike Brooke

Top grades among Swanlea's swots were mainly in English, maths, science and humanities.

They got three-quarters of a grade better than the national average, putting Swanlea in the top one per cent of schools for progress.