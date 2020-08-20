GCSE results: George Green’s School celebrates grades success after ‘incredibly stressful’ period

A school is celebrating GCSE results success at the end of an “incredibly stressful” period made worse by the uncertainty surrounding how grades were calculated.

That’s the view of Jon Ryder, principal at George Green’s School in Manchester Road, Cubitt Town, on the day pupils scooped more than 200 of the top grades.

Mr Ryder said: “This has been an incredibly stressful period for young people who have been waiting for their exam results.

“This has been made considerably worse by the uncertainty around the methodology for calculating final grades.

“Today all our students have received the grade they deserved that was set for them by their teachers.

“This grade reflects their hard work and commitment to their studies and should not be diminished in any way as result of not sitting exams.

“We are very proud of all our students and are delighted that so many of them have decided to join us in the George Green’s Sixth Form.”

He added that he felt incredibly grateful to all his colleagues for the work they have put in and to all the parents who did a “wonderful” job in raising an “incredible” group of young people.

The school reports going through a fair and rigorous process to give its students the most appropriate grade that reflects their hard work over two years.

And it welcomed the exam boards recognising the rigour with which staff approached the setting of grades by increasing 32 of the grades students were given.

The school saw 100 top grade 9s with 234 grade 8 and 9s overall. A total of 18.5 per cent of students earned at least one grade 9 with 36pc of youngsters getting at least one grade 8 or 9.

A total of 76pc gained a grade 4 or higher in five subjects including English and Maths with 58pc awarded five grade 5s including those subjects.

Pupil Najibah Miah earned nine grade 9s with Riya Pandit Debnath getting eight grade 9s and one grade 8.

Rawahah Farazi and Torr McGrath each got eight grade 9s and one grade 8.