A Level results 2021: George Green's School head praises students' resilience in face of 'incredible challenges'

A-grade student Fabeha Jahan is off to the University of Southampton to study medicine. - Credit: George Green's School

A principal has praised students on A Level results day for their resilience in the face of "incredible challenges".

One hundred per cent of pupils at George Green's School achieved grades A* to E, according to the secondary in Cubitt Town. A total of 65pc of students scooped one or more As or A*s.

Principal, Jon Ryder, said: "I am very proud of the achievements of our students. They have all demonstrated enormous resilience in the face of incredible challenges.

"They have risen to every challenge and surpassed even our highest expectations."

Sixth formers went through two lockdowns, bouts of self-isolation and teacher absence caused by Covid-19.

As a consequence of the disruption, grades this year were decided by teachers rather than exams with pupils assessed on what they were taught during the pandemic.

Oliur Rahman (right) achieved A* in biology, A* in chemistry and an A in maths. Pictured here with Tower Hamlets mayor, John Biggs, and Cllr Asma Begum. - Credit: George Green's School

Mr Ryder said: "All our students went through an extremely rigorous process in the summer term, which mirrored, as far as was possible, real exams.

"The grades they have achieved have the same value of those achieved by students prior to the pandemic."

He praised the professionalism, hard work and adaptability of staff before hailing parents whose support proved to be "critical" in the youngsters' success.

Jakaria (right) receives congratulations from Tower Hamlets mayor, John Biggs, as the youngster's father looks on. - Credit: George Green's School

Jakaria Ibn Khalil earned A* grades in biology, chemistry, maths, psychology and an extended project. He is off to UCL to study medicine.

He said: "Teachers at George Green’s gave me so much help. They pushed me to succeed. Everyone can succeed regardless of ethnicity or socio-economic status.

"It’s all about your mindset and determination to overcome barriers."

L-R: Amy Leigh-Hyer and school principal Jon Ryder. - Credit: George Green's School

Amy Leigh-Hyer was awarded A*s in maths, further maths and computer science which she is taking at the University of Manchester.

"My advice to other students is to always believe in yourself and your ability. And always try your best," she said.

Rasmi Hakim is off to the University of Greenwich to study international business with French after achieving a clutch of top grades. - Credit: George Green's School

Seventy-seven percent of students at the school were offered a place at their first choice university with 37pc receiving offers from universities in the elite Russell Group.

Fabeha Jahan got As in French, biology and chemistry. She is off to the University of Southampton to study medicine.

She said: "I achieved my success through following the advice of my teachers. I want to say a massive thank you to them."