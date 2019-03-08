Search

GCSE results: George Green's School celebrates 'best ever' cohort

PUBLISHED: 14:18 22 August 2019

Top achiever Jakaria Khalil with his dad Khalil Uddin Ali. Picture: George Green's School

Top achiever Jakaria Khalil with his dad Khalil Uddin Ali. Picture: George Green's School

Pupils and staff are celebrating the best ever GCSE results at George Green's School in Millwall.

Thrilled George Green's students with their GCSE results. Picture: George Green's SchoolThrilled George Green's students with their GCSE results. Picture: George Green's School

The school also marked the rise in English and maths passes to 68 per cent, with the number of pupils getting 5 or above in both growing to 50 per cent.

Among the high-flyers at the school was Jakaria Khalil, with ten grade 9s.

His parents, Khalil Uddin Ali and Farida Yasmin, said: "We are overwhelmed, excited and very proud of our son and thankful of all the support the school has given."

Principal Jill Baker said: "Our GCSE students have done themselves and their families proud. We've had a fantastic time today celebrating their achievements.

"I was delighted to hear so many are choosing to stay with us for the sixth form, because they recognise that the education and access to sector-leading partnerships is second to none."

Across the school there were 56 grade 9s, 44 grade 8s and 161 grade 7s.

