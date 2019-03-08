Search

City Hall rewards Tower Hamlets schools helping pupils be healthy

PUBLISHED: 10:00 07 July 2019

City Hall. Picture: GLA.

City Hall. Picture: GLA.

GLA

Three Tower Hamlets schools have won prizes for their work keeping pupils healthy.

Ben Jonson Primary School, Mowlem Primary School and St Saviour Church of England Primary have all been awarded 'gold' in Healthy Schools London, an initiative from deputy mayor for education and childcare Joanne McCartney.

The scheme is funded by London mayor Sadiq Khan to recognise schools that promote the health and wellbeing of its pupils.

Awards are given to schools based on the progress they make to encourage healthy eating, physical activity, emotional wellbeing and mental health.

The deputy mayor spoke and pupils danced at the event, which also saw presentations from staff and pupils on the positive impact of activities such as dance, walking and meditation.

Deputy mayor Joanne McCartney said: "It's so important that London's schools support pupils and their families in taking ownership of their physical and mental health, equipping them with good habits that will serve them well thought their lives."

