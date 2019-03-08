Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Stebon and Bygrove schools awarded 'Invest In People' gold standard

PUBLISHED: 14:00 03 July 2019

Bygrove School in Poplar, run by the Letta Trust that's been awarded 'Investment In People' gold standard. Picture: Letta Trust

Bygrove School in Poplar, run by the Letta Trust that's been awarded 'Investment In People' gold standard. Picture: Letta Trust

Letta Trust

An education trust that runs primary schools in Limehouse and Poplar has been given a prestigious national Gold award for its commitment to its staff.

Stebon School choir at the opening of its new eco-friendly extension in 2015. Picture: Kois MiahStebon School choir at the opening of its new eco-friendly extension in 2015. Picture: Kois Miah

The accreditation for the Investors in People standard was awarded to the LETTA Trust which manages Stebon Primary in Limehouse and Bygrove Primary in Poplar.

The assessor Matthew Filbee noted that the trust's values of 'aspiration, innovation, equality and generosity' were integrated in its recruitment and selection and was part of "the wider success of Tower Hamlets education over the last 20 years".

The trust was set up two years ago with a mission for 'social equality and justice'. Its chief executive Jo Franklin said: "This accreditation recognises the work our staff do to support one another for the children's benefit."

Stebon's £5.5m ‘eco friendly’ block with its triple glazed insulation, heat recovery and brickwork that deflects harmful sunrays. Picrture: Kois MiahStebon's £5.5m ‘eco friendly’ block with its triple glazed insulation, heat recovery and brickwork that deflects harmful sunrays. Picrture: Kois Miah

Investors in People is the standard for managing staff, defining what it takes to lead and manage to measure up to "the best in the business".

The expanded Stebon Primary opened its new £5.5m 'eco friendly' extension in 2015, with its triple glazed insulation, ventilation with heat recovery and brickwork that deflects harmful sunlrays. The expansion to three-form increased its 480 places to 720 to help Tower Hamlets' population set to rise by 20,000 in the next decade.

Most Read

Man assaulted after challenging sexual harassment on Overground train

Police would like to speak to these men. Picture: BTP

Pedestrian hit by car in Mile End Road

A pedestrian was hit by a car on the Mile End Road this afternoon closing a stretch between Globe Road and Burdett Road. Picture: GOOGLE

Hate crime: Man arrested in Bethnal Green antisemitic incident

Dunbridge Street... where man is arrested on suspicion of antisemitic hate crime. Picture: Google

Gambling addict ‘stabbed wife to death in money row’, court hears

Asma Begum. Picture: Met Police

Caretakers on Tower Hamlets council estates sweep up the top housing award

Sweeping clean in the national 'Housing Heroes' awards... apprentice caretaker Amber Crook, one of Tower Hamlets Homes' newest staff members working at Bethnal Green. Picture: Luksana Choudhury

Most Read

Man assaulted after challenging sexual harassment on Overground train

Police would like to speak to these men. Picture: BTP

Pedestrian hit by car in Mile End Road

A pedestrian was hit by a car on the Mile End Road this afternoon closing a stretch between Globe Road and Burdett Road. Picture: GOOGLE

Hate crime: Man arrested in Bethnal Green antisemitic incident

Dunbridge Street... where man is arrested on suspicion of antisemitic hate crime. Picture: Google

Gambling addict ‘stabbed wife to death in money row’, court hears

Asma Begum. Picture: Met Police

Caretakers on Tower Hamlets council estates sweep up the top housing award

Sweeping clean in the national 'Housing Heroes' awards... apprentice caretaker Amber Crook, one of Tower Hamlets Homes' newest staff members working at Bethnal Green. Picture: Luksana Choudhury

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Stebon and Bygrove schools awarded ‘Invest In People’ gold standard

Bygrove School in Poplar, run by the Letta Trust that's been awarded 'Investment In People' gold standard. Picture: Letta Trust

Leaseholders in two tower blocks must pay £2m to make their flats safer

Brewster and Malting House are in Limehouse. Picture: Google

Cricket: Essex close in on big win over Nots

Ravi Bopara of Essex runs a single to complete his century during Nottinghamshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Trent Bridge on 2nd July 2019

Hammers midfielder Snodgrass pens contract extension

West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass celebrates scoring his side's sixth goal of the game during the Carabao Cup, Third Round match at London Stadium.

Record numbers take to the water for annual dragon boat festival

Dragon Boating originated in China more than 2,000 years ago. Picture: James Salder.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists