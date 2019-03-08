Stebon and Bygrove schools awarded 'Invest In People' gold standard

Bygrove School in Poplar, run by the Letta Trust that's been awarded 'Investment In People' gold standard. Picture: Letta Trust Letta Trust

An education trust that runs primary schools in Limehouse and Poplar has been given a prestigious national Gold award for its commitment to its staff.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stebon School choir at the opening of its new eco-friendly extension in 2015. Picture: Kois Miah Stebon School choir at the opening of its new eco-friendly extension in 2015. Picture: Kois Miah

The accreditation for the Investors in People standard was awarded to the LETTA Trust which manages Stebon Primary in Limehouse and Bygrove Primary in Poplar.

The assessor Matthew Filbee noted that the trust's values of 'aspiration, innovation, equality and generosity' were integrated in its recruitment and selection and was part of "the wider success of Tower Hamlets education over the last 20 years".

The trust was set up two years ago with a mission for 'social equality and justice'. Its chief executive Jo Franklin said: "This accreditation recognises the work our staff do to support one another for the children's benefit."

Stebon's £5.5m ‘eco friendly’ block with its triple glazed insulation, heat recovery and brickwork that deflects harmful sunrays. Picrture: Kois Miah Stebon's £5.5m ‘eco friendly’ block with its triple glazed insulation, heat recovery and brickwork that deflects harmful sunrays. Picrture: Kois Miah

Investors in People is the standard for managing staff, defining what it takes to lead and manage to measure up to "the best in the business".

The expanded Stebon Primary opened its new £5.5m 'eco friendly' extension in 2015, with its triple glazed insulation, ventilation with heat recovery and brickwork that deflects harmful sunlrays. The expansion to three-form increased its 480 places to 720 to help Tower Hamlets' population set to rise by 20,000 in the next decade.