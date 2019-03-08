Stebon and Bygrove schools awarded 'Invest In People' gold standard
PUBLISHED: 14:00 03 July 2019
Letta Trust
An education trust that runs primary schools in Limehouse and Poplar has been given a prestigious national Gold award for its commitment to its staff.
The accreditation for the Investors in People standard was awarded to the LETTA Trust which manages Stebon Primary in Limehouse and Bygrove Primary in Poplar.
The assessor Matthew Filbee noted that the trust's values of 'aspiration, innovation, equality and generosity' were integrated in its recruitment and selection and was part of "the wider success of Tower Hamlets education over the last 20 years".
The trust was set up two years ago with a mission for 'social equality and justice'. Its chief executive Jo Franklin said: "This accreditation recognises the work our staff do to support one another for the children's benefit."
Investors in People is the standard for managing staff, defining what it takes to lead and manage to measure up to "the best in the business".
The expanded Stebon Primary opened its new £5.5m 'eco friendly' extension in 2015, with its triple glazed insulation, ventilation with heat recovery and brickwork that deflects harmful sunlrays. The expansion to three-form increased its 480 places to 720 to help Tower Hamlets' population set to rise by 20,000 in the next decade.