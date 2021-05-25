News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'Festival of Britain' school shortlisted for national award

Mike Brooke

Published: 11:57 AM May 25, 2021   
Classroom innovations at Poplar

Classroom innovations at Poplar - Credit: Lansbury Lawrence Primary

A showpiece school opened in Poplar for the 1951 Festival of Britain has been shortlisted for a national award 70 years on. 

The Lansbury Lawrence Primary in Ricardo Street is one of just eight across the UK shortlisted for the 2021 Creative School of the Year title. 

The shortlist is one of 16 categories of “the most outstanding education institutions” recognised for this year's TES Schools Awards, formerly Times Education Supplement.

“The entries showed just how hard the pandemic was for schools,” TES editor Jon Severs said. “They went above and beyond to ensure pupils were educated in the past 12 months and kept safe in extraordinary circumstances.” 

Smiling pupils at the Poplar school shortlisted for a national award.

Smiling pupils at the Poplar school shortlisted for a national award. - Credit: Lansbury Lawrence Primary

Lansbury Lawrence pupils, along with schoolchildren all over the country, were taught remotely during lockdown and it is now set up to host online meetings on any online platform.  

The jewel of mid-20th century “modernism” was built as part of the post-War Lansbury housing estate for the Festival of Britain.

It was considered one of the best-designed schools in the country with its large windows for natural daylight and colourful “sunshine” tiling, giving children a bright educational outlook in the East End's post-War poverty. 

Winners of the 16 TES Awards categories are being revealed on June 25. 

