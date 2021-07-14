Free laptops help students with disabilities at New City College
- Credit: Good Things Foundation
Students with disabilities or additional educational needs have been given laptops and other devices by New City College to help them overcome exclusion from online education.
The college is providing 200 devices to help those on courses at the Poplar and Shoreditch campuses who don't have laptops, smartphones or tablets.
It has been given funds from the Good Things Foundation charity, which supports socially excluded people to improve their lives through technology.
Access to technology had helped people with disabilities stay connected during the lockdowns and reduced loneliness, New City’s deputy curriculum director Andy Greaves said.
“This project has helped us take steps to address exclusion,” he said. “Lockdown brought into focus the need to provide learners with the tools for digital study and employment.”
You may also want to watch:
People on work experience placements in IT and those on supported internship programmes helped set up tablets with 24gb of data ready for the students to use.
Learning support teams also gave one-to-one sessions and held workshops at the Poplar High Street and Falkirk Street campuses to make sure the students could use their new devices with confidence.
Most Read
- 1 Pedestrian seriously injured after car allegedly mounts pavement
- 2 New data shows steep spike in Covid cases across east London
- 3 How East End's Angel & Crown pub got shot in the arm from Coca-Cola
- 4 Leyton Orient and West Ham play out goalless draw in pre-season
- 5 Strike by Tower Hamlets council’s 'help assessors' over contracts dispute
- 6 Leyton Orient boss still looking to add to his squad as he assesses trialists
- 7 Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett impressed by West Ham draw
- 8 Children come out to play as Bethnal Green road is closed to traffic
- 9 Battle of Cable Street veteran and ex-mayoress celebrates 104th birthday
- 10 Soul star Leee John to take Canary Wharf stage marking 40 years of Imagination