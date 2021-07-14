News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Education

Free laptops help students with disabilities at New City College

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 12:45 PM July 14, 2021   
Students getting to grips with their new laptops at New City College.

Students getting to grips with their new laptops at New City College. - Credit: Good Things Foundation

Students with disabilities or additional educational needs have been given laptops and other devices by New City College to help them overcome exclusion from online education.  

The college is providing 200 devices to help those on courses at the Poplar and Shoreditch campuses who don't have laptops, smartphones or tablets. 

It has been given funds from the Good Things Foundation charity, which supports socially excluded people to improve their lives through technology.  

Access to technology had helped people with disabilities stay connected during the lockdowns and reduced loneliness, New City’s deputy curriculum director Andy Greaves said. 

“This project has helped us take steps to address exclusion,” he said. “Lockdown brought into focus the need to provide learners with the tools for digital study and employment.” 

Pride and joy... collecting their new IT devices.

Pride and joy... collecting their new IT devices. - Credit: Good Things Foundation

You may also want to watch:

People on work experience placements in IT and those on supported internship programmes helped set up tablets with 24gb of data ready for the students to use.  

Learning support teams also gave one-to-one sessions and held workshops at the Poplar High Street and Falkirk Street campuses to make sure the students could use their new devices with confidence. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Pedestrian seriously injured after car allegedly mounts pavement
  2. 2 New data shows steep spike in Covid cases across east London
  3. 3 How East End's Angel & Crown pub got shot in the arm from Coca-Cola
  1. 4 Leyton Orient and West Ham play out goalless draw in pre-season
  2. 5 Strike by Tower Hamlets council’s 'help assessors' over contracts dispute
  3. 6 Leyton Orient boss still looking to add to his squad as he assesses trialists
  4. 7 Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett impressed by West Ham draw
  5. 8 Children come out to play as Bethnal Green road is closed to traffic
  6. 9 Battle of Cable Street veteran and ex-mayoress celebrates 104th birthday
  7. 10 Soul star Leee John to take Canary Wharf stage marking 40 years of Imagination
East London News
Shoreditch News
Docklands News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Priam House in Clare Street where Annie Castle and her brother William were found dead in August 1993.

Double murder charge 28 years after pensioners found dead in Bethnal Green

Mike Brooke

person
The Royal London Hospital, run by Barts Health NHS Trust. Picture: Mike Brooke

Metropolitan Police

Police: Incident prompting 'evacuation' of Royal London now resolved

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Ruqsana Begum wins the UK Sport Inspirational Performance at the third Lycamobile British Ethnic Div

Bethnal Green muay Thai champion signs deal for TV series

Pol Allingham

Logo Icon
Netflix's Shadyside Videos in Shoreditch High Street, promoting the new Fear Street movies based on RL Stine’s books

Why Netflix has opened a pop-up 'video store' in Shoreditch

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon