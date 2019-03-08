Search

GCSE results: New London Enterprise Academy sees out first pupils

PUBLISHED: 17:25 22 August 2019

London Enterprise Academy high-achiever Zerin Islam with head Ashid Ali. Picture: London Enterprise Academy.

London Enterprise Academy high-achiever Zerin Islam with head Ashid Ali. Picture: London Enterprise Academy.

London Enterprise Academy

A new free school that opened in 2014 is marking its first set of GCSE results.

The results were "fantastic" according to the London Enterprise Academy's principal, Ashid Ali.

He said the Whitechapel school achieved the national average for pupil progress, with pupils getting a total of 25 grade 9s and more than 60 grade 8s, both equivalent to A* grades.

Pupils are going on to sixth forms including Brampton Manor, London Academy of Excellence, Newham Collegiate, Mulberry Girls' and Sir John Cass.

Mr Ali added: "I am so pleased with the performance of this year group. They were the pioneers of our school.

"The preparation and hard work of our pupils and the guidance from our staff have demonstrated that our methods of teaching and learning delivers high standards.

"I am confident that we will improve on these results next year. I wish all our pupils the best of luck in post 16 education".

Mr Ali also said the results were despite a recent Ofsted report that rated the school Inadequate, which he has criticised.

