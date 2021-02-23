Published: 3:00 PM February 23, 2021

Online short courses have been launched by New City College - Credit: Google

Short online courses have been created in east London in further education to help career prospects when the pandemic is over.

The courses lasting four to 10 weeks can be studied at home free for anyone 19 or over. They are run by New City College in Poplar.

New City College students Kayleigh Stevens and Paul Kelly studied online to get qualifications - Credit: New City College

Kayleigh Stevens, who works for BT, took two courses - in mental health awareness and data protection.

“Both met my expectations,” she said. “Questions were broken down so that they only needed a few sentences to answer, making the courses manageable and not overwhelming.”

Paul Kelly has received a Level 2 certificates in mental health awareness and equality & diversity. He said: “The qualifications will be useful for my CV. Both are relevant to today’s workplace.”

The college is giving details of its “distance learning” by phone on 020 7613 9123, on the New City website or email to distancelearning@ncclondon.ac.uk or call.