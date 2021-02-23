News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Education

Lockdown students now qualify online from Poplar's New City College

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 3:00 PM February 23, 2021   
Online short courses launched by New City College

Online short courses have been launched by New City College - Credit: Google

Short online courses have been created in east London in further education to help career prospects when the pandemic is over. 

The courses lasting four to 10 weeks can be studied at home free for anyone 19 or over. They are run by New City College in Poplar. 

New City College students Kayleigh Stevens and Paul Kelly study online

New City College students Kayleigh Stevens and Paul Kelly studied online to get qualifications - Credit: New City College

Kayleigh Stevens, who works for BT, took two courses - in mental health awareness and data protection.  

“Both met my expectations,” she said. “Questions were broken down so that they only needed a few sentences to answer, making the courses manageable and not overwhelming.”

Paul Kelly has received a Level 2 certificates in mental health awareness and equality & diversity. He said: “The qualifications will be useful for my CV. Both are relevant to today’s workplace.” 

The college is giving details of its “distance learning” by phone on 020 7613 9123, on the New City website or email to distancelearning@ncclondon.ac.uk or call. 

You may also want to watch:

Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

London, United Kingdom - Thursday 11 February 2021 - THH, Cannabis Cafe police raid, Whitechapel Ro

Police raid cannabis cafe in 200-year-old Whitechapel building

Lindsay Jones, Editor

Author Picture Icon
MP Apsana Regum... fighting to stop library closurea 

MP calls for halt to cuts threatening Tower Hamlets libraries

Mike Brooke

person
New Scotland Yard

Metropolitan Police

East Londoners are being targeted by violent blackmail phone calls

Tom Ambrose

person
Proposed tower in Whitechapel seen behind Victorian frontage

Whitechapel skyscraper threat to Canon Barnett school

Mike Brooke

person
Comments powered by Disqus