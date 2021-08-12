Published: 4:34 PM August 12, 2021

School principal Ashid Ali and some of his top GCSE pupils - Credit: London Enterprise Academy

The “difficult times” during the last 12 months haven’t stopped London Enterprise Academy in Whitechapel getting unprecedented results with this year’s GCSEs.

Pupils did well with 100 per cent pass rates in biology, chemistry and physics at grades 5 and above.

Other subjects like maths, English, computing, history, and economics also showed “outstanding performances”.

Pupils achieved 73.3pc grade 4 or above in English and maths, the highest figure since the school opened in 2014. Half the pupils got grade 5, equal to a “strong pass” in what used to be grade B or above.

Maths alone got an 88pc achievement in grade 4 or above, while English language and literature reached 76.7pc.

You may also want to watch:

One in three pupils achieved grades between 9 and 7 which is also the highest in the school’s history.

"They have worked hard during a time of uncertainty,” principal Ashid Ali said. “Many will get post-16 places at some of the most competitive schools and colleges in east London.”

Highest GCSE achiever was Jaria Mirza who got eight grade 9s and four grade 8s. Jaria also wrote a 162-page novel which the school published during lockdown.

Linda Lanasri who joined London Enterprise from Algeria just five years ago with no English got four grade 9s, three grade 8s and four grade 7s.

A smiling Sabreen Begum gets her GCSE certificate with super grades - Credit: London Enterprise Academy

Sabreen Begum had six grade 9s, four grade 8s and a grade 7, Mohammed Riyadh six grade 9s, three grade 8s and one grade 7, Umar Azam six grade 9s, two grade 8s and three grade 7s, Ameena Nazia four grade 9s, four grade 8s and a grade 7 and Yusra four grade 9s and four grade 8s.

Subjects showing good pass rates include Computing 94.4pc at 5+, Drama 87.9pc at 4+, economics 70pc at 5+, history 80.6pc at 5+, RE 72.3pc at 4+ and Spanish 70.9pc at 4+.

Many of the school’s first cohort of pupils who were the original Year 7 in 2014 had their A-Level results earlier in the week with many securing places at top universities such as Queen Mary’s, Imperial College, UCL and Kings.

London Enterprise opened as a free academy school in a converted office block in Commercial Road. Ofsted's inspection in January last year said the school was making progress and its Action Plan for improvement was “fit for purpose”.