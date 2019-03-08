Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Whitechapel school headteacher hits back at Ofsted after Inadequate rating

PUBLISHED: 17:00 07 August 2019

The London Enterprise Academy on Commercial Road in Whitechapel. Picture: Google.

The London Enterprise Academy on Commercial Road in Whitechapel. Picture: Google.

Google

A secondary school in Whitechapel has been heavily criticised for a myriad of failures by the education watchdog Ofsted as it was slapped with the lowest rating of Inadequate.

Inspectors said there were failings in education standards, leadership and behaviour at the London Enterprise Academy in Commercial Road.

They also said that safeguarding was not effective at the academy, with a lack of vigilance when pupils access the internet and leaders being unable to account for children at off-site activities.

The school's headteacher Ashid Ali disputed the report's findings.

He pointed to previous, shorter monitoring reports by Ofsted that stated the school was making "effective action to tackle the areas requiring improvement".

Mr Ali added: "We are deeply disappointed to receive overall Inadequate judgement.

"Ofsted do get some of their inspections wrong due to the subjectivity and human errors involved and I firmly believe Ofsted got this one wrong."

An Ofsted spokeswoman said it didn't have any comment on Mr Ali's criticisms, adding that its report spoke for itself.

You may also want to watch:

The report even went so far as saying that newly qualified teachers should not be sent to the school.

London Enterprise Academy was last assessed in 2017, when inspectors gave it a Requires Improvement rating - one up from Inadequate.

In that report, leadership and behaviour were identified as problems, but safeguarding wasn't an issue.

That has since changed.

When pupils played video games during breaks, teachers didn't check whether they were accessing them, or the internet as a whole, safely.

According to the report, school leaders initially defended this, saying the children could do the same in their own time.

Safety equipment and health and safety for children during activities were also lacking.

London Enterprise Academy couldn't even account for where all of its pupils were when at alternative learning provision either away from the school or at home, with leaders at the school giving conflicting accounts to inspectors.

Those inspectors did say that the school's work teaching children to keep themselves safe and around radicalisation were stronger.

Assemblies were held around the terrorist attacks in New Zealand and Sri Lanka and parents were given safeguarding information and workshops.

Most Read

DLR station attack: Man charged with attempted murder

All Saints DLR station. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Woodland Trust criticises planners over decision to move 500-year-old mulberry tree

The London Chest Hospital showing World War II bomb damage. Pic: Courtesy of Barts Health Archives and Museums

Man, 22, dies after Isle of Dogs motorcycle crash

A 22-year-old man has died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a bollard on Westferry Road at the junction with Gaverick Mews. Picture: Google street view

Have your say on new early diagnostic centre opening in east London in 2020

NHS leaders have secured funding to open a new early diagnosis centre in March 2020. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Archive/PA Images

Future of 35 pubs to be protected

The toilets at The Bow Bells, Bow Road, are supposedly haunted. Picture: Google

Most Read

DLR station attack: Man charged with attempted murder

All Saints DLR station. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Woodland Trust criticises planners over decision to move 500-year-old mulberry tree

The London Chest Hospital showing World War II bomb damage. Pic: Courtesy of Barts Health Archives and Museums

Man, 22, dies after Isle of Dogs motorcycle crash

A 22-year-old man has died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a bollard on Westferry Road at the junction with Gaverick Mews. Picture: Google street view

Have your say on new early diagnostic centre opening in east London in 2020

NHS leaders have secured funding to open a new early diagnosis centre in March 2020. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Archive/PA Images

Future of 35 pubs to be protected

The toilets at The Bow Bells, Bow Road, are supposedly haunted. Picture: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Leyton Orient 1 Cheltenham Town 0: Five things we learned

O's fans hold up a banner in tribute to former Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh before the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Fourth time’s the charm for interim boss Embleton after maiden win on special day

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton on the touchline at Brisbane Road (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Woods hold on against Hamlets to win again; Clapton off the mark after success over Bengal

Ricardo Shaw of Woodford scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019

Cricket: Westley open to extra responsibility at Essex

Tom Westley of Essex in batting action during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 1st August 2019

Fashion Week in Poplar aimed at getting rag trade back to east London

Poplar Fashion Week's screen printing workshop held at the Spotlight centre. Picture: Poplar Harca
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists