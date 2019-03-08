Whitechapel school headteacher hits back at Ofsted after Inadequate rating

The London Enterprise Academy on Commercial Road in Whitechapel. Picture: Google. Google

A secondary school in Whitechapel has been heavily criticised for a myriad of failures by the education watchdog Ofsted as it was slapped with the lowest rating of Inadequate.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Inspectors said there were failings in education standards, leadership and behaviour at the London Enterprise Academy in Commercial Road.

They also said that safeguarding was not effective at the academy, with a lack of vigilance when pupils access the internet and leaders being unable to account for children at off-site activities.

The school's headteacher Ashid Ali disputed the report's findings.

He pointed to previous, shorter monitoring reports by Ofsted that stated the school was making "effective action to tackle the areas requiring improvement".

Mr Ali added: "We are deeply disappointed to receive overall Inadequate judgement.

"Ofsted do get some of their inspections wrong due to the subjectivity and human errors involved and I firmly believe Ofsted got this one wrong."

An Ofsted spokeswoman said it didn't have any comment on Mr Ali's criticisms, adding that its report spoke for itself.

You may also want to watch:

The report even went so far as saying that newly qualified teachers should not be sent to the school.

London Enterprise Academy was last assessed in 2017, when inspectors gave it a Requires Improvement rating - one up from Inadequate.

In that report, leadership and behaviour were identified as problems, but safeguarding wasn't an issue.

That has since changed.

When pupils played video games during breaks, teachers didn't check whether they were accessing them, or the internet as a whole, safely.

According to the report, school leaders initially defended this, saying the children could do the same in their own time.

Safety equipment and health and safety for children during activities were also lacking.

London Enterprise Academy couldn't even account for where all of its pupils were when at alternative learning provision either away from the school or at home, with leaders at the school giving conflicting accounts to inspectors.

Those inspectors did say that the school's work teaching children to keep themselves safe and around radicalisation were stronger.

Assemblies were held around the terrorist attacks in New Zealand and Sri Lanka and parents were given safeguarding information and workshops.