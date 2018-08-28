Revealed: Best and worst schools in Tower Hamlets

A primary school Poplar has been named as the best in the borough.

Ten best primary schools 1) Mayflower Primary School 2) Osmani Primary School 3) Christ Church CofE School 4) Bigland Green Primary School 5) Olga Primary School 6) St Edmund’s Catholic School 7) William Davis Primary School 8) Sir William Burrough Primary School 9) Harry Gosling Primary School 10) English Martyrs Roman Catholic Primary School

Mayflower Primary School in Upper North Street, achieved well above average progress scores for Key Stage 2 in reading, writing and mathematics, new results data shows.

Schools are awarded scores reflecting their pupils’ progress between KS1 and KS2 exams in three key subjects, taken at the ages of seven and 11.

Mayflower Primary School replaces Mowlem Primary School as the highest-ranking school in Tower Hamlets – though last year’s winner remains one of the best in the area.

Osmani Primary School and Christ Church CofE School also performed well.

Worst ten primary schools 65) Halley Primary School 64) Stewart Headlam Primary School 63) St John’s Church of England Primary School 62) Harbinger Primary School 61) John Scurr Primary School

Mayflower Primary School has 392 registered pupils. Of them, 50 were 11 year olds eligible to take Key Stage 2 exams last year:.

Pupils are expected to achieve scores of at least 100 in their Key Stage 2 exams. In Mayflower Primary School, the average grade awarded for reading was 114, for grammar, punctuation and spelling 119, and for maths 117.

The results mean that 98per cent of pupils achieved the expected standard across the three subjects, and 44%pcwere high achievers.

As a result, the school achieved progress scores of 7.2 for reading, 3.9 for writing and 10.9 for mathematics, recognising the improvement students achieved in their final years of primary education. Scores of zero reflect average progress across schools, with positive and negative scores awarded for better or worse improvement in students’ grades.

Factors in the school’s impressive performance included its better than average pupil to teacher ratio (16.9 pupils to each teacher) for the area.

At the other end of the scale, Halley Primary School was bottom of the progress score rankings for last year.

The school in Stepney had average grades of 106 for reading, 109 for grammar, punctuation and spelling and 105 for mathematics meant the school received the lowest average progress scores in Tower Hamlets.

It was awarded below average scores for reading, writing and mathematics.

Pupils across Tower Hamlets achieved some of the best Key Stage 2 results across England.

Average scores of 106 in reading, 108 in grammar, punctuation and spelling and 106 in mathematics meant the local authority ranked 19th of England’s 152 authorities.

This was a rise from 26th in 2016-17.