Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Revealed: Best and worst schools in Tower Hamlets

PUBLISHED: 10:51 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:51 17 December 2018

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Archant

A primary school Poplar has been named as the best in the borough.

Ten best primary schools

1) Mayflower Primary School

2) Osmani Primary School

3) Christ Church CofE School

4) Bigland Green Primary School

5) Olga Primary School

6) St Edmund’s Catholic School

7) William Davis Primary School

8) Sir William Burrough Primary School

9) Harry Gosling Primary School

10) English Martyrs Roman Catholic Primary School

Mayflower Primary School in Upper North Street, achieved well above average progress scores for Key Stage 2 in reading, writing and mathematics, new results data shows.

Schools are awarded scores reflecting their pupils’ progress between KS1 and KS2 exams in three key subjects, taken at the ages of seven and 11.

Mayflower Primary School replaces Mowlem Primary School as the highest-ranking school in Tower Hamlets – though last year’s winner remains one of the best in the area.

Osmani Primary School and Christ Church CofE School also performed well.

Worst ten primary schools

65) Halley Primary School

64) Stewart Headlam Primary School

63) St John’s Church of England Primary School

62) Harbinger Primary School

61) John Scurr Primary School

Mayflower Primary School has 392 registered pupils. Of them, 50 were 11 year olds eligible to take Key Stage 2 exams last year:.

Pupils are expected to achieve scores of at least 100 in their Key Stage 2 exams. In Mayflower Primary School, the average grade awarded for reading was 114, for grammar, punctuation and spelling 119, and for maths 117.

The results mean that 98per cent of pupils achieved the expected standard across the three subjects, and 44%pcwere high achievers.

As a result, the school achieved progress scores of 7.2 for reading, 3.9 for writing and 10.9 for mathematics, recognising the improvement students achieved in their final years of primary education. Scores of zero reflect average progress across schools, with positive and negative scores awarded for better or worse improvement in students’ grades.

Factors in the school’s impressive performance included its better than average pupil to teacher ratio (16.9 pupils to each teacher) for the area.

At the other end of the scale, Halley Primary School was bottom of the progress score rankings for last year.

The school in Stepney had average grades of 106 for reading, 109 for grammar, punctuation and spelling and 105 for mathematics meant the school received the lowest average progress scores in Tower Hamlets.

It was awarded below average scores for reading, writing and mathematics.

Pupils across Tower Hamlets achieved some of the best Key Stage 2 results across England.

Average scores of 106 in reading, 108 in grammar, punctuation and spelling and 106 in mathematics meant the local authority ranked 19th of England’s 152 authorities.

This was a rise from 26th in 2016-17.

Most Read

Revealed: Best and worst schools in Tower Hamlets

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Man, 50, charged after van driver threatened with knife in Bethnal Green

Thames Magistrates' Court. Picture: Spencer Griffiths

Police appeal after woman sexually assaulted in Tower Hill

Have you seen this man? Picture: Met Police

Edinburgh explains decision to stick with Brill over Sargeant in FA Trophy

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh and coach Danny Webb (right) look on from the touchline against Beaconsfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Safety investigation launched after worker is injured as building cradle collapses at Canary Wharf

Roads cordoned off at western end of Canary Wharf after cradle collapse at top of this Westferry Circus office block. Picture: Ralph Hardwick

Most Read

Woman dies at scene of serious crash

Police closed all roads leading to the scene of the crash on the A1120 Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT

‘Serious collision’ involving coach and car on A1120 at Ashfield

A coach and a car have crashed on the A1120 at Ashfield Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

MP’s call for bobbies on beat after man stabbed in head

The lane is a small walkthrough allowing access to the nearby flats Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Cricket: MCC opens ballot for Lord’s Test tickets

Lord's will host the second Ashes Test in 2019 (pic David Hayes)

West Ham fans singing in the rain and sleet as they pay homage to Pellegrini

West Ham United's Mark Noble (right) fouls Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic during the Premier League match at Craven Cottage, London.

Orient and Daggers both handed away trips in FA Trophy

The FA Trophy (pic: Simon Cooper/PA Images)

Edinburgh explains decision to stick with Brill over Sargeant in FA Trophy

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh and coach Danny Webb (right) look on from the touchline against Beaconsfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Chandra gets standing ovation at Rich Mix in tribute to ‘queen of Thumri transcendental music’ Girija Devi

Chandra Chakraborty on stage at Rich Mix. Picture: Manika Saha
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists