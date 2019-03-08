Search

Watch out! Mickey Mouse is crossing the road, drivers are warned

PUBLISHED: 10:00 19 May 2019

Drivers may not believe their eyes when they see this 'mouse crossing' road sign popping up outside schools. Picture: Ben Queenborough

Drivers may not believe their eyes when they see this 'mouse crossing' road sign popping up outside schools. Picture: Ben Queenborough

Mickey and the Roadster Racers

Mouse crossings and duck crossings could soon appear at schools and nurseries in east London as part of a new national road safety campaign.

Britain's official road sign designer Margaret Calvert adds Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck to her new set of road signs to teach kids road safety. Picture: Ben QueenboroughBritain's official road sign designer Margaret Calvert adds Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck to her new set of road signs to teach kids road safety. Picture: Ben Queenborough

Mickey Mouse has been added to a set of odd road signs along with Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck by Britain's official road sign designer Margaret Calvert to teach children how to stay safe in the streets.

Margaret is behind the official signage on all British roads who has turned her pen to using characters from Disney's preschool TV show Mickey and the Roadster Racers helping parents and teachers keep children safe.

"They are a fun take on my original 'children crossing' signs," Margaret revealed. "I hope these cartoon characters capture the attention of children and parents about road safety."

The signs are being released on the Brake road safety charity's website free for parents, schools and nurseries. Six Disney characters are featured in the interactive guides.

Dave Nichols from the Brake charity said: "Having the support of Britain's official road sign designer is a powerful way to have these iconic characters give children a voice and call on grown-ups to drive safely."

The charity's campaign follows a survey last month with 1,000 parents who drive their kids to school, showing two-in-five believe it's not safe walking them. The survey also found 83pc of drivers didn't know what many signs meant in the Highway Code.

