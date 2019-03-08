Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Award for 'inspiring' Bethnal Green primary school teacher

PUBLISHED: 14:00 20 June 2019

William Davis Primary School headteacher Annika Eadie, Pearson National Teaching Awards silver award recipient Siobhan Freeman and Siobhan's former pupil and teaching assistant Mostaque Kamaly. Picture: Andrew Brookes.

William Davis Primary School headteacher Annika Eadie, Pearson National Teaching Awards silver award recipient Siobhan Freeman and Siobhan's former pupil and teaching assistant Mostaque Kamaly. Picture: Andrew Brookes.

Archant

A Bethnal Green teacher who fosters "a love for learning" and cares for pupils "like her own children" has been recognised with a national award.

William Davis Primary School year 6 teacher Siobhan Freeman's exemplary dedication to her profession and passion for changing young lives earned her a Silver Award in the primary school teacher of the year category of the prestigious Pearson National Teaching Awards.

She received the award in a special surprise assembly at her school, after being shortlisted from thousands of nominations across the UK for a Gold Award.

Siobhan, who has been a teacher for 25 years and came to William Davis in 2017, said: "I love this job with a passion, that's why I've always stayed being a class teacher.

"The fact that I get to make a difference is the most incredible privilege - there's no greater privilege than to be able to change lives.

"I don't take (that privilege) lightly and I will never take it lightly until the day I finish.

"Honestly, this is such an incredible honour and I feel very accomplished and very lucky to have this job."

During the presentation, pupils and school spoke about the impact Siobhan has had them and their peers, which she described as "really humbling" to hear.

You may also want to watch:

"You don't often hear those things and it makes you realise what a difference you've made and makes it all worthwhile, I guess," Siobhan said.

"This is a really special thing to be able to do and I feel pretty proud actually.

"It's not just about teaching them from year to year, you want feel like you've made a difference in this community."

One of those who sang Siobhan's praises was former pupil Mostaque Kamaly, who later became her teaching assistant and is now a teacher himself at the nearby Hague Primary School.

Mostaque said as a pupil, Siobhan made him and his classmates "fall in love with reading and writing" and being in her class inspired him to become a teacher.

"Siobhan is a kind, supportive teacher, she's friendly and welcoming, but the thing about Siobhan is it's such a joy watching her teach," he said.

"When you see what she does with the children and the impact she had on us when we were children, it inspires you.

"It just made me think 'I want to be like that, I want to have that impact', so when I got to university there was only one thing I wanted to do."

Siobhan has been invited to a Silver Awards winners event at the House of Commons on July 11, before the 21st Pearson National Teaching Awards at the Roundhouse on October 20, where the Gold Award winners will be announced.

Most Read

Elizabeth line branch opening delayed until at least October 2020

An Elizabeth line train passing through Custom House station on a test run. Picture: Monica Wells

Poplar fatal stabbing: Two men arrested on suspicion of murder

Alton Street... scene of Poplar fatal stabbing at 1.40pm on Saturday, June 15, where 33-year-old man died. Picture: Google

400,000 callers told by Tower Hamlets Council to go online instead

Tower Hamlets Council switching public services to computers. Picture: Chris Young

Police name man stabbed to death in Poplar

Police have named the man who was stabbed to death in Alton Street, Poplar on Saturday, June 15. Picture: Google street view.

CCTV footage shows shop worker fighting off armed robber inside Bow newsagent

Do you know who this man is? Pic: Submitted

Most Read

Elizabeth line branch opening delayed until at least October 2020

An Elizabeth line train passing through Custom House station on a test run. Picture: Monica Wells

Poplar fatal stabbing: Two men arrested on suspicion of murder

Alton Street... scene of Poplar fatal stabbing at 1.40pm on Saturday, June 15, where 33-year-old man died. Picture: Google

400,000 callers told by Tower Hamlets Council to go online instead

Tower Hamlets Council switching public services to computers. Picture: Chris Young

Police name man stabbed to death in Poplar

Police have named the man who was stabbed to death in Alton Street, Poplar on Saturday, June 15. Picture: Google street view.

CCTV footage shows shop worker fighting off armed robber inside Bow newsagent

Do you know who this man is? Pic: Submitted

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Frank Wang is back with his coffee stall outside Bethnal Green station

Frank Wang will resume serving coffee outside Bethnal Green station. Pic: The Young Foundation

Orient start League Two campaign at home to Cheltenham

The scenes when Leyton Orient last played a League Two match at Brisbane Road, O's supporters invaded the pitch during the match with Colchester United on April 29 2017 to protest against the old ownership of the club (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Award for ‘inspiring’ Bethnal Green primary school teacher

William Davis Primary School headteacher Annika Eadie, Pearson National Teaching Awards silver award recipient Siobhan Freeman and Siobhan's former pupil and teaching assistant Mostaque Kamaly. Picture: Andrew Brookes.

Top Royal London Hospital surgeon named as NHS’s first violence reduction chief to tackle stabbings

Martin Griffiths has been named as the NHS's first violence reduction chief. Picture: BARTS HEALTH NHS TRUST

‘Every little helps’: Food donations from Tesco feeds needy refugees and migrants

The charity makes use of surplus food donations through Tesco’s Community Food Connection. Pic: Fareshare
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists