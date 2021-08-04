Tokyo 2020: Poplar children have their own 'Olympics'
Meet Poplar’s own junior “Olympic” team which didn’t make it to Tokyo — but took part in their own 'Games' at Woolmore Primary School instead.
It is part of a summer school for up to 60 children, run by Wesley Driskel's sports coaching company.
He’s teamed up with Woolmore to stage their own competition in football, cricket, tennis, volleyball, badminton and even golf.
They also have arts and crafts for making Olympic torches.
“This summer project is helping many families in such a difficult time,” Wesley explained.
“Families are struggling, so we provide a fun and safe environment — and it’s all free, with hot meals thrown in.”
Wesley’s Not Just Sport company has specialist coaches running PE in schools as well as arts and crafts sessions, currently taking on a Tokyo Olympics theme.
